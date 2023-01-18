In an article published Dec. 24, 2022 titled “BCRAC to host Bradford County Dancing with the Stars,” a celebrity dancer was misidentified as Dr. Ram Sharma of Guthrie’s Robert Packer Hospital. The dancer is actually Dr. Saurabh Sharma of Guthrie’s Robert Packer Hospital. The Daily Review regrets this error.
