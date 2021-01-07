COVID-19 update includes 32 new confirmed cases, one new related death in Bradford County

There were 32 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one new related death in Bradford County included in Wednesday’s update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The increase in cases marked 2,769 confirmed cases of the virus in the county along with 58 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
The update came with 23 more probable cases, meaning someone who meets the clinical criteria for COVID-19 and/or demonstrates epidemiologic evidence which determines the risk of infection before testing positive, according to the DOH.
In the past week, the county saw an increase in 182 confirmed cases.
There was an increase in 209 cases in Bradford County in the past two weeks.
Bradford County Manor posted an update on Tuesday reporting zero new confirmed resident cases since Dec. 9, 2020.
Of the 123 cumulative cases of COVID-19 among residents, 99 are considered recovered; some have gone home, and some contracted the virus prior to being admitted to the manor.
The manor reported two new confirmed cases among staff members from testing done at the end of December. All 78 confirmed cases among staff members are considered recovered apart from those two new employee cases.
The DOH said there were 9,474 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported from across the state through midnight on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 683,389.
There were 5,684 Pennsylvanians hospitalized with COVID-19 with 1,148 of those patients being treated in the ICU.
As the holiday mitigation efforts enforced by the DOH expired on Monday, Pennsylvanians are still advised against having gatherings with non-household members, and wearing masks/face coverings whenever leaving home.
