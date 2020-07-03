SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Syracuse is scheduled to host Green Bay, the program’s third meeting with the Phoenix, on Tuesday, December 8.
Series Notes
Syracuse has a 2-0 advantage in the series with Green Bay.
In the most recent encounter between the two programs, Syracuse defeated Green Bay, 69-57, on Dec. 16,
2000. Preston Shumpert had 19 points and Damone Brown contributed 16 points and 10 rebounds.
The two clubs also met in the second round of the 1994 NCAA Tournament. The Orange claimed that contest, 64-59.
Green Bay was 17-16 overall, including an 11-7 record in the Horizon League, a year ago. The Phoenix reached the semifinals of the Horizon League Tournament, before losing to Northern Kentucky, 80-69.
Will Ryan was hired as Green Bay head coach on June 7, 2020. He comes to the Phoenix staff after a season in charge at Wheeling (W.V.). He is the son of former Wisconsin Coach Bo Ryan and owns 15 years of experience as a Division I assistant.
Sophomore guard Amari Davis (15.9 ppg., 4.0 rpg.) is a top returning player for Green Bay.
Syracuse was 18-14 and had won its first ACC Tournament game before the national pandemic ended the college basketball season. Syracuse returns four of five starters, including junior guard Buddy Boeheim (15.3 ppg.).
Syracuse men’s basketball season tickets are on sale online at Cuse.com/Tickets or by phone at 888-DOMETIX
(888-366-3849). Season Tickets start as low as $250 and all price levels are available, including a limited number of
floor seats. Premium seating options are available in the courtside area.
