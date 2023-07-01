MVP: Athens’ Luke Horton
Pitcher of the Year: Wyalusing’s Blake Morningstar
Offensive Player of the Year: Canton’s Weston Bellows
Defensive Player of the Year: Wyalusing’s Trehnon Hugo
Rookie of the Year: Sayre’s Karter Green
Coach of the Year: Wyalusing’s Nick Vanderpool
& NEB’s Brian Salsman
All-Stars
Athens’ Cam Sullivan
Athens’ Mason Lister
Sayre’s Zack Garrity
Towanda’s Teagan Irish
NEB’s Clay Wiggins
Canton’s Holden Ward
Troy’s Kory Schucker
Troy’s Camden Allen
Wyalusing’s Nick Vanderpool, Jr.
Wyalusing’s Kenny Mapes
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.