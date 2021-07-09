HARRISBURG— The Department of Human Services resumes in person operations at all County Assistant Offices on July 12.
“No one should be forgoing services that help them live well and meet essential needs, so whether you visit a CAO in-person or access services via our website and mobile app, DHS is here to help you. I want to thank everyone for their patience while our CAOs were closed to in-person services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Acting DHS Secretary Meg Snead. “Because our clients were able to access services online, we had the opportunity to keep the public and our staff safe from COVID-19 while still providing access to health care, food, and other essential needs to those who needed them. However, our CAOs are still a vital local resource for Pennsylvanians who need assistance, so we are pleased to be able to resume in-person services on July 12.”
The County Assistance Offices is providing clients with access if they cannot access online services or need help that cannot be found online. The County Assistance Offices are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to ensure the safety of staff and clients. Visitors who are not vaccinated or prefer to wear masks are encouraged to do so.
DHS’s online applications and resources are available at www.compass.pas.state.us. Clients are encouraged to use online and mobile services whenever possible.
