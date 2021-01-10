Donna Congdon Morkszynski of Lakewood Ranch, FL passed away on January 3, 2021 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida at the age of 88.
Donna was the daughter of Edgar Fayette and Leone Pellor Congdon. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Stanley Morkszynski; her daughter, Doreen Vroman; brothers, Robert and Lester Congdon; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth and Shirley Congdon; and nephew, Arthur Congdon. Donna is survived by a brother, Karl (Connie) Congdon; sister-in-law, Dolly Congdon; nephew, William Congdon; and nieces, Regina (Raymond) Miller, DeEtta (Glenn) Antes, DeLecia (William) Plouse and Deborah (James) Glose.
Donna will be laid to rest in Sarasota Florida.
