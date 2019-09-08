CAMPTOWN — Residents lined the road to cheer, music floated through the air, the smell of barbecued chicken wafted in the breeze; race day was back in Camptown.
The “modern” Camptown Races returned for the 53rd year after being transformed from the well-known horse races written about by Stephen Foster to a 10K run hoofed by participant’s own two feet.
Though the means of racing have changed, the reason for the event has not, told Camptown Civic Club President Janet Otis, who said the Camptown Races have held true to their original purpose of bringing the community together.
From the scheduling, organizing and setting up of the race to event day itself, Camptown comes together, stated Otis.
“People just come, step right up and take care of their section of it,” she explained.
Along with the annual 10K race, barbecued chicken and chicken dinners were offered, sack races were held for children and live music was presented for entertainment.
This year after the race’s award ceremony, Camptown community members also opened a time capsule created 25 years ago that held letters, photos, and other moments from over two decades ago.
Otis stated that it would be nice to open the capsule and return to the town’s history in another way through rediscovering pieces of a time before Amazon, smart phones or advanced technology.
While the races mainly focused on giving locals a day full of celebrating heritage and enjoying their neighbors in the outdoors, they also served as a fundraiser for the Civic Club.
Otis said the club tries to keep registration and food prices at a minimum, but any proceeds that were brought in on Saturday will be donated to area organizations like the Wyalusing Area Education Foundation and scout troops or otherwise used to complete the club’s mission of keeping the history and traditions Camptown alive, keeping town looking nice and supporting education and culture in the area.
Under sunny skies and cool breezes the Camptown Races lived on Saturday with chicken, competition and community connections all the doo-dah day.
