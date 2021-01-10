When I come to the end of the road, and the sun has set for me, remember the love that we have shared, and that will comfort thee... Edward Dale Parks, 69, of Rome, Pa passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Skilled Nursing Unit of Towanda Guthrie Hospital following a long time battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Arrangements are under the direction of the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
Latest News
- Trump's disgusting coda
- The end of American exceptionalism
- Letter to the Editor, Jan. 10, 2021
- Bradford County Court News, Jan. 10, 2021
- CFTT announces the first grant from the David & Carol Keeffe Youth Fund
- Unemployment boost hitting Pennsylvania claimants Jan. 12
- Athens boys, girls open with wins
- Towanda girls soccer team raises money for teacher battling cancer
Most Popular
Articles
- Republican leaders in the Pennsylvania Senate want Congress to delay affirming Biden’s Electoral College win
- Pennsylvania senator under fire after attending Capitol Hill protest
- Pa. GOP senators refused to seat a Democrat and removed Lt. Gov. Fetterman from presiding
- Local business was closed for a few days following Wolf order violation
- Violet Tyson Hunsinger Maryott, 93
- James R. Horton Sr., 84
- Ted Patterson Franklin, 79
- Joseph "John" L. Karpauitz, Jr.
- Marcia Jane Allis (Lent)
- Joseph "John" L. Karpauitz, Jr.
Images
Videos
Online Poll
Following events at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, along with other legislators, including Senator Bob Casey (D-PA), have called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked. Do you think President Trump should be removed from office?
You voted:
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.