When I come to the end of the road, and the sun has set for me, remember the love that we have shared, and that will comfort thee... Edward Dale Parks, 69, of Rome, Pa passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Skilled Nursing Unit of Towanda Guthrie Hospital following a long time battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Arrangements are under the direction of the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com