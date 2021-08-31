Ellen K. (Lowery) Patton, 56, of Cocoa, FL, formerly of Athens, passed away at her home on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, following a brief illness.
She was born on Jan. 22, 1965, in Sayre, PA, the daughter of Wayne Lowery and Bonnie (Rolfe) Lowery Cady.
Ellen was a graduate of Athens Area High School, Class of 1985. While in high school, Ellen was a very talented Softball player, receiving the Athletic Award in 1983. She graduated from Mansfield University with her Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education. Ellen was employed with Lowe’s in Sayre, PA and when she moved to FL, she transferred to the Lowe’s there. She previously worked for Dick’s Sporting Goods and the Animal Care Sanctuary in Milan.
Though Ellen didn’t have children of her own, her nieces and nephews were very special to her. She was a beloved aunt who would move heaven and earth for them. Ellen’s personality and smile were infectious. She could always brighten your day no matter what you were going through at the time. She will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She loved all animals, especially Schnauzers. Ellen spent many hours volunteering at the local animal shelters. Her customers knew that if they brought their dogs that she would always have a treat for them, which she purchased on her own. Her love of kids shined through every day as she painted rock after rock to place at Lowe’s for the kids to find. She belonged to the Bradford County Rocks Group and although she moved South, she continued doing what she loved with the Brevard County Rock Group.
She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents Henry and Alta Rolfe, paternal grandparents Jay and Adelaide Lowery, and maternal aunt Pauline Dongell.
Ellen is survived by her husband of 5 years Charles “Chuck” Patton at home, parents Bonnie and William “Bill” Cady of Athens, PA and Wayne and Nanette Lowery of Athens, PA, sister Barbara Richard of Ocala, FL, brothers and sisters-in-law Richard and Sharon Lowery of Maurepas, LA, Chris and Beth Cady of Furlong, PA, and Steve and Amy Cady of Fairport, NY. She is also survived by her maternal aunt Barbara Simandlle, maternal uncle Les Rolfe, nieces and nephews Eric Richard, Jake Richard, and Julia Richard, Cody Lowery, Danae Lowery, Brock Chapman, Ashley Harrington, Aidan Cady, Malayna Cady, and Damon Cady, many great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins, her faithful companion Reisling, and her many friends from PA and FL.
A Time of Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, from noon to 2 p.m. at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the funeral home at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Memorial donations in Ellen’s memory to the Animal Care Sanctuary, 353 Sanctuary Hill, Milan, PA 18831 or the Bradford County Humane Society, Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences, may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com)
