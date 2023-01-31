NORTH TOWANDA — Two years of cooperative planning came to fruition on Thursday, when the Endless Mountain Heritage Region officially unveiled the new Endless Mountain Gravel Bikepacking Loop.
The loop travels through Pennsylvania’s Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Wyoming counties. The trail was finalized at 415 miles in length, but it can also be split into two smaller loops, each roughly 200 miles in length, with an overlapping portion from Sugar Run to Forkston Township.
During Thursday’s event EMHR Executive Director Cain Chamberlin noted that the bikepacking trail was first conceptualized by Sullivan County Commissioner Donna Iannone.
“This is (Donna Iannone’s) brain-child,” said Chamberlain. “She came to us with the idea for this.”
He noted that Iannone herself is an avid cyclist and outdoor recreation enthusiast.
“It’s great for an organization like EMHR to work with folks like Donna and our tourism bureaus to make sure projects like this can happen to get people engaged in the outdoors,” Chamberlain said.
The project was a collaborative effort between the EMHR, Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency, Endless Mountain Visitors Bureau, Northern Tier Regional Planning and Development Commission, and the county planning departments as well. A grant was received from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and Dandy Mini Marts is partnered as the trail’s first bicycle-friendly business.
While the EMHR, BCTPA, and EMVB worked together to map out the trail, the NTRPDC helped to develop an interactive map that highlights a variety of points of interest. The trail map can be found on the EMHR website, www.emheritage.org, and can be downloaded to use with apps like Strava and Ride with GPS.
Dandy Mini Marts was the very first business to partner with the initiative, having first entered the conversation back around November of 2021. Bike racks and Dero Fixit stations are going to be set up at three Dandy location to begin with — North Towanda, Mahoopany, and Mildred — with more to be set up in the future.
Marketing director for Dandy Mini Marts Bill Bustin said that when and where future stations are set up is going to be determined by where they are needed the most.
“What would be enticing for us would be to look at some data from the apps that are having this loop loaded up,” said Bustin. “If some new area of need pops up, we’ll be there right away.”
Bustin and Chamberlain both said that they hope more businesses will step up and join Dandy in becoming bike-friendly.
“We want more businesses than just us to be involved,” said Bustin. “Especially in the downtown areas where we may not have a physical store.”
“We’re going to be promoting our bicycle-friendly business program here in the Endless Mountains, so we can get more businesses like Dandy Mini Marts involved,” said Chamberlain. “That will include lodging, campgrounds, restaurants, retail stores, you name it.”
Chamberlain noted the importance of making sure the whole region is bicycle-friendly, which is in part to bring bicycle tourism to the businesses of the four counties.
Iannone, who has traveled around the world to cycle, said that she thinks the best place to ride is right here in the Endless Mountains.
“It is the best place to be to ride,” said Iannone. “It’s challenging. We have a lot of hills.”
She believes the launching of this trail is just the beginning, and that the trail itself has the potential to bring a lot of commerce into the region.
“It’s like bringing in a new business,” said Iannone, who explained some of the basics behind gravel biking and bikepacking.
Like road bikes, gravel bikes have drop handlebars to help riders keep a good pace, but they utilize a wider tire with thicker tread for easier riding across gravel and dirt.
Bikepacking combines the experience of self-supported backpacking with cycling. Riders will usually carry all of their luggage with them by strapping it to their bicycles.
Iannone noted that there are a lot of different things cyclists need to buy once they get really into it, including special clothes, shoes, pedals, and more.
“There’s a lot of money in cycling,” said Iannone, “but it doesn’t matter, you don’t have to have an expensive bike. You can have any bike. As long as you’re out there riding, that’s all that matters.”
Iannone asked that drivers be mindful and respectful towards cyclists, and she reminded cyclists to always wear their helmets.
The safety of the riders is paramount to the organizers of this trail, and Chamberlain thanked Matt Williams from Bradford County planning, and Erica Lutz from Sullivan County planning for their help in that effort.
“They were instrumental in putting these routes together, making sure all of our road names that we have on our maps match the 911 center maps,” said Chamberlain, “so we’re ensured that our cyclists are going to be safe out on the roadway and first responders can get to them.”
