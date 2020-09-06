GIRLS’ SOCCER
ATHENS WILDCATS
Coaches- Rich Pitts, Nick Soprano
Record last year 15-3-2
Returning players- Emma Rowe, Hannah Blackmon, Eve Wood
Newcomers- Mya Thompson, Norah Reid, Amber Galvin, Rachel Jeliff, Abbie Panek
Thoughts on the returning players- Our returners are strong and have great leadership skills at the upper classman level. They have done a great job so far teaching the new players the “Wildcat way”.
Thoughts on the newcomers- 5 freshman who will all contribute at a high level this year. We are really excited about the talent in this class.
Thoughts on the team- I think we are young but we have already bonded strong in a different type of season. I think we are going to continue to play the soccer at the level we have been.
Thoughts on the league- NTL is always a tough league each game and we expect nothing different this year.
WILLIAMSON
WARRIORS
Head Coach, Jason Hungerford
Assistant Coach, Brett Abel
Last year’s record 8-8-1
Returning players
(Seniors)
Abby Ackley
Scout Abel
Charley Slusser
Kara Sheive
Abby Root
Kirsten Crain
(Juniors)
Chelsea Hungerford
Paige Hepfer
Tiffany Dodson
(sophomores)
Jules Mullikin
Hailey Warner
(Newcomers)
Kyra Dailey
Keyana Thomas
Ruby Sherman
Maddie Millard
Maddison Huzey
Brandi Bressler
Thoughts on my returning players,
I have a great group of returning girls this year who are talented and athletic. I have a decent group of return players but they lack the years and soccer wisdom of the seniors we lost. Most of my returning players have only been playing soccer for 2 going on 3 years. They are hard working and a great group to coach just young at soccer in their age group.
Thoughts on the Newcomers,
I have a very talented and hard working group of newcomers that have been playing soccer together for several years now. They have meshed well with the rest of the team and are eager to learn and work.
Thoughts on the Team,
This team is just as hard working and talented as last year’s team. The only difference this year is we lack some of the on field leadership that graduated. We are a smaller younger team with plenty of talent and loads of heart.
Thoughts on the league,
I’m not even sure how to answer this one. I don’t know who we are and aren’t playing this season and at this time aren’t 100% sure what teams are even competing this season. Our schedule changes almost daily and new decisions are being made constantly. Were just glad we have gotten to practice like we have and that we might even have a season.
BOYS’ SOCCER
SAYRE REDSKINS
Coaches: Greg Hughey and Rich Post
Record last year: 3 and 13
Returning players: Jia Yang Huang
Cody Van Benthuysen
Connor Young
Robert Forbes
Gunner McCutcheon
Dylan Yale
Mason Hughey
Trevor Campbell
Brayden Post
Cole Gelbutis
Patrick Shaw
Newcomers:
Aiden Ennis
Braylon Dekay
Alex Campbell
Austin Benjamin
Patrick Franqui
Brady Savercool
Thoughts on returning players:
The returning players bring a good skill set to the offense and defense, and most of them have played together for some time now. They are starting to click and moving the ball well. They put work in the off-season with lifting until schools closed and with open field sessions. Our goalie has more experience as well.
Thoughts on newcomers:
I’m excited that we got 6 new players on the team to fill gaps from last year and provide much needed depth. Some of them joined in with lifting In the winter and got integrated right away. I’m looking for some immediate contribution from these guys.
Thoughts on team: I think our team has a great blend of experienced players and newcomers who will fill some positions left vacant from last year. They have worked hard in the offseason on conditioning and foot skills, which I’m hoping will translate to more success this year. I’m also glad to see we will have depth to keep fresh legs on the field.
Thoughts on league: The NTL is always a challenge and there are many teams who qualified for districts last year and will look to build on that success. Each team seems to reload well every year and I’m looking forward to many competitive games.
SULLIVAN COUNTY GRIFFINS
1. Alexander Doran-11
2. Maddox Bahr-10
3. Landon Baldwin-10
4. Derrick Finnegan-9
5. Rocky Finnegan-10
6. Bryon Fitzgerald-11
7. Trey Higley-10
8. Jake Immel-12
9. Tyler Immel-9
10. Riley King-10
11. Kruz McCusker-9
12. Kye McDonald-11
13. Zakkary Mingos-9
14. Trace Neary-12
15. Alexander Schweitzer-12
16. Owen Schweitzer-11
17. Evan Smith-9
18. Conner Smithkors-10
19. Gavyn Stoner-11
20. Jalan Thomas-12
21. Charles Vandine-10
-Names of your assistant coaches
Lance Mabus
Matt Muthler
Danielle Schaad
Jeff Neary
Brian Bahr
FROM COACH KOSCHAK: Dropping the first-round game to East Juniata was disappointing, but that loss provides motivation to work hard to get back to that position and have the opportunity to correct the outcome of that game.
The Mid-Penn is always competitive with teams of the like of Muncy, Benton, and Millville. This season the Mid-Penn is expanding boys’ soccer with the additions of South Williamsport and Montgomery which can only enhance the level of competitiveness.
Owen Schweitzer in the goal has been a standout keeper since he was a freshman.
Alex Schweitzer defensively also has been a standout defender since he was freshman.
Bryon Fitzgerald is a solid defensive midfield player and center back.
Rocky Finnegan strong understanding of the game can read the field as an attacking mid should to create opportunities on the attack.
Trace Neary solid attacking force consistently on the score sheet with goals and assists.
Jalen Thomas’s ball handling and opportunist skills has been a serious attacking threat over the last three years.
Several sophomores will be contributing on the defensive and attacking side of the ball. This group is athletic and talented starting with Conner Smithkors and Maddox Bahr in defensive rolls. Landon Baldwin and Trey Higley have the ability to control the midfield. Riley King is an attacker who is able to read a defense and find a space to set himself up for an opportunity on goal.
