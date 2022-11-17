The Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement announces the six organizations that will receive funding as part of Phase II of their 2022 Community Education Program.
Mechanicsburg, PA – The Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement announced the six local organizations that will receive funding as part of Phase II of their 2022 Community Education Program:
- Pennsylvania Veteran Farming Project — $1,500
- Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore — $10,000
- Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation — $10,000
- Maryland FFA Foundation — $10,000
- Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association — $4,610
- Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom: $5,000
“We are proud to support these incredible organizations as they strive to enhance agriculture education across their local communities,” says Laura Heilinger, Chairperson of the Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement. “The work each of these organization do on a day-to-day basis is inspiring, and we’re thankful for their commitment to our industry.”
The Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement’s Community Education program is open to organizations that support agriculture education within Horizon Farm Credit’s territory and Washington D.C. Eligible organization may apply for funding in one of two categories: up to $2,000 and up to $10,000, depending on the size and scope of the request. The Foundation’s Board of Directors review the applications twice a year, and select the recipients based on their efforts’ alignment with the Foundation’s mission to further ag education.
Phase I of the 2023 Community Education Program will open in the spring. Please visit FCFoundationForAg.org for more information, or email info@FCFoundationForAg.org with any questions.
About the Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement
The Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement is a $7.9M nonprofit foundation formed in 2015 for the purpose of advancing the future of agriculture. The Foundation supports youth with an annual scholarship program, and provides funding to community organizations looking to enhance agriculture education within their area. For more information, please visit FCFoundationForAg.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.