BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — Farmers looking to diversify and enter an emerging agricultural business can look to Moka Hemp for inspiration on CBDs.
Moka Hemp is a Burlington-based company that is crafting an all-natural CBD brand on their family farm.
“We grow all of our own products on our own farm,” said Shane Murray, the company’s brand manager. “We process and produce our own pre-rolls and sell them as smokable CBD.”
Murray and his mother Karen, the farm’s lead grower, started the business in early 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic started and caused his parents and himself to be laid off from their jobs.
“My father and I were both in marketing and advertising,” he said. “When we got laid off, as most people did, we started spending a lot of time at our family farm.”
He said that the pandemic created feelings of uncertainty for people when it comes to jobs, education and all facets of life. “What better way to handle that and overcome that than by growing a plant that helps your mental health and eases people’s stress and anxiety of day-to-day life,” he said.
Karen was always interested in adaptogenic herbs and growing plants for mental health, so developing the farm felt natural and she wants to erase stigmas associated with hemp or marijuana like its a gateway drug.
“We had a family member use medical marijuana for dealing with a brain tumor and it helped my father-in-law with his cancer treatment,” she said. “We know the healing powers of this plant.”
In the spring, they germinate the seeds and proceed to put them in the fields and use manure and nutrients like worm castings.
“We do not use any chemicals whatsoever and we irrigate from our pond, so its all of the pond nutrients that are going into it, plus the rain,” said Karen.
Once the plants are cut down, they hang them up in the barn to dry out and make sure its ventilated. It usually takes about two to three weeks, then once it is dried, they trim the bud off and put them in air-tight containers and let it cure for a few of weeks and then it’s ready to process, said Shane.
“Then it goes through our pre-roll making facility where they are made into pre-rolls, packaged, sealed and ready to be shipped out to customers,” he said.
The company started with just one strain called Berry Blossom, but is expanding to provide two more strains called White CBG and Elektra.
“Berry Blossom has a calming and soothing effect,” said Shane. “Personally, I like to smoke it before bed or with a cup of tea because it relaxes you and after work it clears your mind and settles your mood.”
Elektra can be smoked in the morning or throughout the day to keep people focused and driven, while the White CBG strain is “the mother of all cannabinoids” because it’s invigorating and wouldn’t require an extra cup of coffee in the afternoon or evening, said Karen.
In the past, people have pushed caffeine products like coffee or energy drinks and its become most Americans’ morning routines, but can lead to jitteriness and racing minds, said Shane.
“With Moka, we can promote a calming routine with a product that people can use to wind down with after work,” he said.
Wintertime is the farm’s hiatus, but the Murrays stated that they have enough product until the next grow season and while some farms have indoor growing, Karen said she wants her products to be all-natural.
“We want the plants in the dirt, with the sun and feeding it organically with nothing synthetic at all, so we strictly do outdoor grows in our field,” she said. “We don’t use big tractors, so we dig these holes and put the plants in the ground by hand.”
“Our customers are getting a plant that we harvested, planted and processed, so I want them to feel comfortable knowing it’s quality and consistent,” said Shane.
He said that the business seeks to help a younger generation that has become anxious due to the pandemic and they can have something to rely on and fall back on.
“CBD smoking is not just for the younger generation either,” said Karen. “I’m in my 50’s and I know people in their 60’s that smoke it and it has helped them,” she said.
She said CBDs bring new innovative farming to Bradford County and can attract the next generation to get involved and continue local family generational farms.
“This is a great opportunity for our neighbors who have tons of property and equipment yet their dairy farms aren’t in the works anymore,” said Shane. “People can make it into their next family legacy.”
Shane stated that the Pennsylvania Industrial Hemp Program allows farmers to grow CBD and hemp for industrial purposes like fibers, textiles, building materials and jeans.
Anyone interested in purchasing products from Moka Hemp can go to its website at www.mokahemp.com and Shane stated that products can be purchased on their e-commerce store and will eventually be sold in retail stores in the near future.
