American Dairy Association North East is seeking independent dairy farmer nominees for its board of directors for 2024.
To be considered for a board seat, nominees must be an active dairy farmer in the ADA North East service region which includes New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware or the counties of Loudoun, Fairfax, Arlington and Prince William in Virginia.
“Dairy checkoff is farmer-funded and farmer-directed, and this is an opportunity for more dairy farmers to provide input on how their investment is being used to sell more milk and build trust in dairy,” said ADA North East CEO John Chrisman.
In accordance with the bylaws of ADA North East, three seats on the board of directors are open to independent producers for 2024. Independent producers are defined as dairy farmers who do not market their milk through a dairy marketing cooperative.
If you wish to be considered for one of these board seats, please complete the online application here, or by visiting AmericanDairy.com > About Us > Board of Directors.
All applications will be reviewed by the nominating committee who will make a recommendation to the full board of directors to fill the three positions. Applications must be submitted by November 1, 2023.