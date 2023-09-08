To be more specific, BCCD has funding to establish Forested Riparian Buffers in Bradford County only. A riparian area is the land adjacent to rivers, lakes, and streams. Plantings are typically comprised of a mix of native trees and shrubs, planted in high densities along streams to achieve water quality benefits, decrease soil erosion, reduce flooding, and provide valuable wildlife and aquatic habitats. If you have unforested streams on your property, please consider contacting the Bradford County Conservation District to find out what programs are available to help you get Riparian Forested Buffers established on your land.
Several options are currently available. The Conservation District in cooperation with the Stroud Water Research Center, has funding from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources as well as the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. These plantings are done by professionals and are paid for 100% through the program, as well as an additional two to three years of post-planting maintenance to help get them established. Other programs that could also be an option are the new Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program (ACAP), which takes signups quarterly as long as funding is available. The USDA’s Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP) and The Upper Susquehanna Coalition’s various programs are also available.
Pennsylvania, also known as Penn’s Woods, was almost completely forested for thousands of years. Our streams during this time would have been fairly shallow, wide, with rocky bottoms. The loss of trees on streambanks as well as poor land use over the years has contributed to impaired stream health.
Streams that do not have a forest around them tend to be narrow, deep, have a muddy bottom, as well as warmer water. The shade that trees provide moderate stream temperatures in all seasons, making them more suitable for fish and organisms that depend on certain temperatures and moderation, like trout. Not only do these healthier forested streams provide better in stream habitat but they also can do more work for us by processing out the pollutants that do make it to the stream. This is due to the widening effect that happens when a stream is converted from a meadow to a forest.
Due to flooding frequency and increased storm intensities, these buffers are even more important as we move into the future. While newly planted trees and shrubs take time and care to grow, it’s during that time that their roots develop, which can help hold the soil and decrease erosion. The roots also break up the soil allowing for more water infiltration and a forest floor also acts like a sponge to help absorb precipitation. Their presence along the banks also help to slow down flood waters. Their canopies can intercept rainfall, acting like an umbrella that can decrease intensity and direct impact to the soil.
If you are interested in learning more about establishing forested buffers in Bradford County, please contact Jennifer Johns at 570-485-3106 or email at Jennifer.Johns@pa.nacdnet.net