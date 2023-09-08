The Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) applauds a Pennsylvania Senate amendment to the 2023-24 fiscal year Commonwealth budget bill that invests $120 million annually in cleaner rivers and streams through the Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program (ACAP).
Pennsylvania Senators passed an amended House Bill 1300 by a vote of 29-18 on Wednesday, providing $150 million for fiscal year 2023-24 and each thereafter, for the Clean Streams Fund. Eighty percent of that, $120 million, is to be distributed to the State Conservation Commission to implement the ACAP. HB1300 now goes back to the state House for consideration.
According to HB 1300, money for the Clean Streams Fund and ACAP will be transferred from the Game Fund.
The Pennsylvania legislature created the Clean Streams Fund and ACAP in 2022. Start-up money for the Clean Streams Fund came from the state’s portion of the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
ACAP is a vital cost-share program that provides county conservation districts and others additional resources to help farmers design and implement conservation practices.
In addition to supporting agriculture, the Clean Streams Fund investments will help plant more trees. By accelerating the planting of native trees, shrubs, and pollinator species alongside streams, streets, and abandoned mine lands, these investments will also restore and improve habitats on the land and in the water critical to important game and fisheries species like brook trout and upland birds and waterfowl, including the state amphibian and sentinel of clean water, the eastern hellbender.
The remaining allocations to the Clean Streams Fund are 8 percent to the Pennsylvania Investment Authority to implement the Pennsylvania Clean Water Procurement Program; 8 percent to the Nutrient Management Fund; and 4 percent to the Department of Environmental Protection for grants and reimbursements to municipalities and counties under the Storm Water Management Act.
Following passage of the amendment, CBF’s Pennsylvania Executive Director Julia Krall issued this statement.
“Those who care about the quality of local waters cheered last year when the legislature created the Clean Streams Fund and Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program. House Bill 1300 means sustained and significant investments in cleaner rivers and streams. We applaud Senate approval, taking the Commonwealth’s commitment to the next level.
“Farmers and landowners are already turning ACAP cost-share support into action. More than 40 conservation districts have received over $60 million in funding requests. Nearly $30 million in projects have been approved, some have been completed, and many have started.”
“With sustained state and federal investments of financial and technical resources, more of Pennsylvania’s family farmers will be able to design and install conservation practices to keep soils and nutrients on the land instead of in the water. These practices will not only reduce pollution, they will improve habitat for fish and game species, as well as benefit the bottom line of small farmers across the Commonwealth.
“According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, with $7.8 billion in cash receipts annually from production agriculture alone, the Commonwealth’s farms and agribusinesses are a leading economic driver in the state.
“The 2023 Farm Bill is a unique opportunity to focus vital federal conservation resources to farms in Pennsylvania.
“The health, economic wellbeing, and quality of life of all Pennsylvanians depend on increased and long-term support of family farms.”