Did you know that Sept, 27 is World School Milk Day? Every September each year, countries from around the world celebrate the benefits of milk in our school lunch programs.
Milk has been a part of school lunches for many generations but have you ever taken the time to ask yourself why? In 2000, the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations recognized the importance of providing children with milk in the school food service programs and dedicated the last Wednesday of September as World Milk Day.
So, why is having milk in these programs so important?
Many of the world’s children do not have access to proper nutrition in their homes. Milk is an easy and affordable way to help children receive a high quality and nutritious drink. Milk is packed with essential nutrients, thirteen to be exact. These essential nutrients are important for children’s proper growth and development. One glass of milk is packed filled with nutrients that are the key to good health. Milk is an excellent source of protein, calcium, vitamin B12, Vitamin A and D, niacin, phosphorus, riboflavin, pantothenic acid, iodine, selenium, potassium and zinc.
Milk is not only good for you, but it also tastes delicious.
So, this September, I hope you take the time you pour yourself a glass of cold delicious milk and celebrate all of milk’s goodness!