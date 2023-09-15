Chocolate milk and fall sports

As football, volleyball, and soccer season starts, don’t forget the importance of refueling by adding chocolate milk after your exercise routine.
This helps your body rebuild and repair muscle tissue. It is a great source of vitamins and proteins. Research shows that it is an effective workout recovery drink. It helps rehydrate your body and replenish electrolytes lost in sweat. It naturally provides calcium phosphorus, and vitamin B. So don’t miss out on doing something good for yourself.
Try it... I promise you won’t regret it. It just taste so good.