D&H Rail Trail looks for volunteers

Volunteers are requested to come out and help plant plants along the D&H Rail Trail.
This 38-mile recreational trail runs roughly along the eastern border of Susquehanna County to the New York border. The trail borders an exceptional quality stream, picturesque and teaming with wildlife. Planting efforts hope to enhance the natural beauty and wildlife habitat of the popular trail system.
The goal is to plant 75 plants to aid in erosion control along the banks of the stream. Flagging and auguring holes will be done by volunteers will be completed the day before by volunteers from the Susquehanna County Conservation District.
Efforts are continuing to improve and protect the areas around the trail, and you can take part in a beneficial volunteer opportunity on Saturday, Sep. 9 beginning at 10 am at Bucks Falls. GPS address: 11 Bucks Falls Road, Starrucca, PA 18462. Bucks Fall Road is north of Thompson off Starrucca Creek Road, and south of Starrucca.
Volunteers are asked to bring shovels, pickaxes, gloves, and pails (for watering). Drinks and sandwiches will be provided.
For more information contact Lynn M. Contrad of the Rail-Trail Council of Northeastern Pennsylvania at (570) 679-9300 or email nepatrails@gmail.com.