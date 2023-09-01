Dairy Princess invites public to celebrate dairy at Wyoming County Fair

Wyoming-Lackawanna Counties Dairy Princess Mackayla Quick and her court is preparing for a busy week during the Wyoming County Fair next week.
Quick along with Dairy Misses Jordyn Gates, Adaleigh Smith and Lil’ Dairy Miss Abigail Smith are excited for the return of the fair and are looking forward to visiting with fairgoers.
“The fair is a great opportunity to celebrate our local dairy farmers and dairy industry,” Quick said. “We will have several events happening throughout the week for fair goers to attend. And, don’t forget to stop our milkshake stand for a delicious milkshake.”
The milkshake stand is located next to the main fair exhibit building facing the dairy barns.
Funds raised will benefit the local dairy princess program and other local youth programs including 4-H. People will also be able to make donations to support the Fill a Glass with Hope campaign at the milkshake stand.
The Fill A Glass with Hope campaign is a partnership between Feeding Pennsylvania and member food banks, the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association, American Dairy Association North East and local dairy farmers. Fund raised are used to purchase fresh milk from local dairies to distribute to families in need.
On Sunday, Sept. 3, at the conclusion of the dairy showmanship contest at the dairy show ring, the dairy court will be building a giant ice cream sundae, with a twist – it will be built with more than 180 ice cream sandwiches.
“We hope people will join us for our ice cream sundae,” Quick said. “This is our way to celebrate our local dairy farmers and all of the hard work that goes caring for their dairy cows.”
Check out the program’s Facebook page to catch the “Word of the Day” by the junior court to learn a dairy fact as well as a chance to win a free milkshake.
The court will also be on hand at the dairy show to hand out ribbons during the fair’s three dairy shows.
In addition, the court will also have an educational booth in the dairy barns where fair goers can pick up a milk, learn more about dairy cows or play a dairy game.