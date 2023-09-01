Dairy promoting and a new goat

Hi my name is Emmory I am a Susquehanna County Dairy Ambassador. I am here to tell you that I got a new goat. It all started with my Dairy Promotion Team being at the Harford Fair. At the Fair we did a bunch of promotions like going on milk walks, making and serving parfaits and smoothies and more! By doing this we were helping people visiting the Fair get their 3 dairy products a day, milk, cheese, and yogurt.
Our dairy promotion booth was located near the goats and on my breaks from our booth I visited the goats. On the last day of the Harford Fair there was a 4-H livestock sale. My mom was interested in this special goat I called “Fluffy” so she bought it. The next day we got to bring home Fluffy Buddy! Speaking of 4-H, I am thinking to become a 4-H member and showing my Fluffy Buddy as well as continuing being a Dairy Ambassador.
Now that you have met my new goat, Fluffy and I would like to remind you to get your 3 servings of dairy each day, milk, cheese or yogurt.