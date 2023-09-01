State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball today announced that 31 counties across New York State have been designated as a primary natural disaster area by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) following the late May frost/freeze event. These designations mean that impacted farmers in those areas may be eligible for assistance, including emergency loans, from the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA). The Department requested the Disaster Designation from the USDA through a joint letter with other states that are a part of the Northeastern Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NEASDA).
Commissioner Ball said, “In the days following the unseasonable frost, we visited and spoke with a number of our growers across the State to understand the extent of the damage facing the industry. Many of them hadn’t seen frost conditions that late in the season in decades. We have been working with many partners since May to put together our request for a disaster designation and to secure the assistance needed to help our growers overcome this challenging time. We encourage our farms to take advantage of the emergency loans and to continue to report losses to lessen the impacts of this damaging severe weather event.”
A disaster declaration is based on reporting of crop loss to the federal Farm Service Agency. The USDA declared 31 counties in New York as primary natural disaster areas and an additional 24 counties as contiguous disaster counties. Farmers in the following counties who were impacted by the severe weather event may be considered for FSA emergency loans, provided eligibility requirements are met.
Primary Counties
Albany, Onondaga, Schuyler, Broome, Ontario, Seneca, Cattaraugus, Orleans, Steuben, Cayuga, Oswego, Tioga, Chautauqua, Otsego, Tompkins, Chemung, Putnam, Ulster, Columbia, Rensselaer, Washington, Cortland, Saratoga, Wayne, Dutchess, Schenectady, Westchester, Greene, Schoharie, Yates, Jefferson
Contiguous Counties
Allegany, Fulton, Madison, Orange, Bronx, Genesee, Monroe, Rockland, Chenango, Hamilton, Montgomery, St. Lawrence, Delaware, Herkimer, Nassau, Sullivan, Erie, Lewis, Niagara, Warren, Essex, Livingston, Oneida, Wyoming
Farmers will have eight months to apply for emergency loans and can do so with their local FSA office.