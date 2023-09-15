To help elementary and middle school teachers expose their students to agriculture and dairy farming this school year, the Discover Dairy program offers a multi-level lesson series, classroom enrichment activities, digital resources and more at no cost to educators. Managed by the Dairy Excellence Foundation, there are more than 52,000 classrooms from Pennsylvania and beyond currently enrolled in the Discover Dairy program. Discover Dairy has a web portal to make lessons and content easy to navigate for teachers as well as an interactive app to help students engage with the program.
“Our goal is to make the Discover Dairy content as easily accessible for teachers as possible – and to make learning about dairy farming exciting for students,” said Brittany Snyder, Dairy Education Program Manager at the Dairy Excellence Foundation. “From cross-curricular lessons that are focused on animal health and dairy nutrition to virtual farm tours, video motivators, lab resources and so much more, the Discover Dairy platform is interactive and user-friendly for teachers. It really brings dairy farming to life for elementary and middle school students.”
The lesson series meets Pennsylvania state education standards and anchors for science, math and reading. The program also incorporates social studies and STEM concepts to show students where milk comes from and how dairy farms contribute to our world. Teachers who sign up for the Discover Dairy program have the opportunity to apply for farm tour field trip grants throughout the school year.
“I have never seen my class so engaged and wanting to learn as much as they did. Our dairy farm was so efficient in their tour and answered all of my students’ questions. The hands-on experience with the calves is what my students are still talking about,” said Katelynn, an agriculture teacher who received a grant for a farm tour field trip through Discover Dairy. “I am so thankful to have had this opportunity with my students. This is definitely one field trip I feel my students will always remember.”
The Adopt a Cow program is also managed by the Discover Dairy program. The free program, which has impacted more than 1.2 million students worldwide, is a year-long, interactive learning opportunity that gives students an inside look at a dairy farm in the United States. Each classroom that enrolls in the Adopt a Cow program is paired with a calf from a dairy farm. Teachers and students receive photos, video updates, and activity sheets throughout the school year that allow them to watch their calf grow. Teachers must sign up for the Adopt a Cow program by September 15, 2023.
Teachers and dairy producers can access the free Discover Dairy resources at www.discoverdairy.com.
To sign up for the Adopt a Cow program by September 15, visit www.discoverdairy.com/adopt. For more information about the Discover Dairy program, contact Brittany Snyder at bsnyder@centerfordairyexcellence.org or call 717-346-0849.