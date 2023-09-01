There is still time to sign up for the Master Gardener Basic Training classes in Susquehanna County! Classes begin Thursday, October 5, 2023, from 6:00-8:30 pm at the Penn State Extension Office. Would you like to become a Penn State Extension Master Gardener? Enjoy sharing your gardening knowledge? Then join the training, but don’t delay! The Penn State Extension Master Gardeners are a fun group of volunteers who support Penn State Cooperative Extension’s educational programs in consumer horticulture. They develop their horticultural expertise through participation in an educational training conducted by Penn State University faculty and Penn State Extension staff.
Master Gardener Basic Training in-person classes will be held weekly (subject to change) at the Extension Office at 88 Chenango Street in Montrose, PA, until early April 2024 (except for holidays). Access to computer & internet is strongly advised. We are seeking individuals who want to teach gardening skills and topics to the public. Volunteers with skills and strengths in writing, podcasts, technology, presenting, photography, answering hotline garden questions are needed? We have space available for any skill set you bring. Even beginner gardeners are welcomed, so contact us today! The program provides interested volunteers with extensive training in horticulture and environmental stewardship. In return, newly certified Master Gardeners, volunteer time helping Penn State Extension and its partners educate the community on practical science-based home gardening techniques, through speaking engagements, writing, demonstrations, question and answer service and whatever other talents you think you may bring to the program. We have a spot for you!
The training will be held via Zoom technology with educators across the state. You will have access to each of these sessions to be viewed in the comfort of your home! Each classroom session at the Extension office will consist of fun, hands on activities to enhance newly acquired knowledge, to review questions and more! The cost of the training is $200 which will cover the cost of training materials, an award-winning manual, and other expenses.
A few of the topics you will learn: Botany, Plant Propagation, Plant Diseases, Soils, Entomology, Native Plants, IPM, Turfgrass, Vegetables, Plant ID and Diagnostics, Small Fruits, Tree Fruits, Herbaceous & Woody Plants, Pruning, Weeds, Invasive Species, Indoor Plants, and other important topics!
Master Gardener trainees are required to participate in a minimum of forty hours of basic training, score 80% on the final exam and fulfill 50 hours of volunteer service to obtain certification. To maintain certification for participation in the program in subsequent years, a Penn State Extension Master Gardener must commit to a minimum of twenty hours of volunteer service each additional year and complete ten hours of approved continuing education each year. Trainees may begin to volunteer as soon as training classes begin with supervision from certified Master Gardeners.
Currently, there are 47 Master Gardeners in Susquehanna County delivering educational programs which include Senior Citizens projects, Poison Prevention programs for first grade students and Harford Fair programming. Master Gardeners also partner with the Montrose Area Adult School to host several programs each year. There are also beginner gardening classes, a garden hotline service, and several demonstration gardens. So, come and take part in the training and join this fun, educational group of gardeners!
If you are interested in becoming a Master Gardener in Susquehanna County and want to fill out an application, please contact us at susquehannamg@psu.edu or call the Susquehanna County Master Gardener Hotline at 570-666-9003 for more information. Online application: https://pennstate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eyP5deIoRsv0qge or visit our website for a downloadable PDF that you can mail in. https://extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener/counties/susquehanna/become-a-master-gardener-in-susquehanna-county Interviews will be conducted once you apply. We can accommodate 10 students, so call or email now! Deadline to apply is Sept 30th.