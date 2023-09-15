Pennsylvania 4-H announces new state STEM specialist

Chantel Wilson recently joined Penn State Extension as the 4-H youth development program’s first STEM specialist. Wilson will provide leadership and technical support for science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs.
Wilson’s goal is to expand STEM access, inclusion and belonging among youth in Pennsylvania and address STEM hesitancy among adults and youth alike.
“STEM is for everyone and is present everywhere,” Wilson said. “You don’t have to be an expert in science or math to teach or learn STEM concepts. All you need is a curious mind and to begin to ask the right questions.”
Joshua Rice, Penn State Extension assistant director for 4-H youth development programs, noted that STEM education is becoming increasingly important in today’s world: “As technology advances rapidly, our future generation must have the critical thinking, problem-solving and innovation skillsets necessary to keep up with these changes,” he said.
Originally from Somerset, Wilson is a first-generation college graduate with a bachelor’s degree in biology from Hood College, a master’s degree in plant pathology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and a doctorate in crop and soil environmental sciences from Virginia Tech.
Wilson, who uses the pronoun they, served for four years as the 4-H STEM extension specialist for Virginia Cooperative Extension, where they built a robust program to support educators, pique youth interest and develop innovative STEM curriculum.
“As a key member of a team of 4-H youth development specialists, Dr. Wilson will collaborate with others working on strategic content priorities of animal science, expressive arts, healthy living, environmental sciences, shooting sports, leadership, civic engagement, and access and belonging,” Rice said.
The state specialists work together to identify and develop high-quality education programs and workforce readiness initiatives, he noted. Other state specialists include Paul McFarland, Jeanette Stackhouse, Kirsten Dubbs and Jennifer Deichert.
McFarland, a 2017 graduate of Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences with a degree in wildlife and fisheries science, serves as the 4-H environmental science, shooting sports and camping specialist. His extensive background in shooting sports includes competing in rifle from his first year of high school to his senior year of college. Inspired by the Shaver’s Creek Outdoor School program, McFarland embarked on a career that combines his two passions: youth development and shooting sports. With a positive attitude, innovative mindset and high amount of energy, Paul said he is excited to continue “to make the best better” with Pennsylvania 4-H.
As the 4-H education specialist for leadership and civic engagement, Stackhouse oversees leadership programs such as State Council, State Project Ambassadors, State Leadership Conference and SLC Junior. Raised on a dairy farm in Snyder County, Stackhouse participated in 4-H for 10 years. A highlight was serving on the Pennsylvania 4-H State Council; the experience inspired her to change her major in college and pursue her current career path. She earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural and extension education from Penn State and a master’s degree in the same field from North Carolina State University.
Dubbs is the 4-H animal science program specialist. With more than two decades as a 4-H extension educator in various Pennsylvania counties, she also has served on the Pennsylvania 4-H equine and animal science working groups. A former Pennsylvania 4-H member, she holds a bachelor’s degree in communications with a minor in animal science from Penn State. In 2011, she earned a master’s degree in youth and family education from Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences.
Deichert, the 4-H healthy living specialist, serves as the Health Rocks! coordinator. With a background in agricultural engineering from Penn State, she also has worked as a civil engineer at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, managed a school reading lab, and served as a grant administrator and coach for a Math and Science Partnership Grant, collaborating with NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and Immaculata University for teacher professional development. Joining Penn State Extension as a 4-H educator in Fayette County in 2013, she introduced the Health Rocks! program in 2015, providing curriculum training to educators and volunteers. She said building relationships is central to both her personal and professional life.
As Wilson joins this team of 4-H state specialists, Rice reflected on the value of focusing on STEM alongside the other key content areas.
“STEM education prepares students for future careers and helps develop important life skills,” Rice said. “Youth learn to think critically, analyze information and solve complex problems, which are essential for success in the 21st-century workforce. STEM education also encourages innovation and creativity by providing opportunities for youth to explore new ideas and technologies, fostering unique approaches to problem-solving. This mindset is crucial for driving progress in any industry.”