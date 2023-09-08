Rep. Tina Pickett (R-Bradford/Wyoming) is inviting area seniors and their caregivers to her first-ever Wyoming County Senior Expo on Friday, Sept. 15. The free event will take place at the Triton Hose Company, 116 W. Tioga St. in Tunkhannock, from 10 a.m. to noon.
“Now that I represent Wyoming County, I thought it was important to host an expo to help make seniors aware of the programs and services available to them in our area,” said Pickett. “Our event makes it easier and more convenient to learn of this information by bringing everyone together in one place. I encourage seniors and their caregivers to make plans to join us on Sept. 15 and take advantage of this opportunity.”
Dozens of exhibitors will be in attendance to provide information on health care, insurance, nutrition and exercise, financial planning, fraud protection, government services, veterans benefits and more. Free health screenings will also be available.
Anyone with questions about the expo can contact Pickett’s Tunkhannock office at 570-836-4777.