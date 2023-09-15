USDA awards new partnership project to combat climate change

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announces it is investing $7.85 million in a locally driven, public-private partnership to address climate change and protect agricultural land. The Farmland Preservation and Climate Change Mitigation Project is a partnership between the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Clearwater Conservancy, Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, and the Rodale Institute.
The project has been awarded through the NRCS Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) and will help implement climate-smart conservation practices on preserved farms and acquire farmland and forest easements across the state of Pennsylvania.
“The RCPP demonstrates public-private partnerships working at their best,” said Denise Coleman, NRCS State Conservationist in Pennsylvania. “This new project will harness the power of partnerships to help bring about solutions to natural resource concerns across Pennsylvania while supporting our efforts to combat the climate crisis.”
Through RCPP, conservation partners work in collaboration with NRCS to help farmers and forest landowners implement systems that conserve water and soil resources, improve the health of wildlife habitats, and increase climate resilience.
To find out more information about this project, contact your local NRCS Service Center, found at http://offices.usda.gov.