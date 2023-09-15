Pennsylvania corn production for grain is forecast at 131 million bushels, up 11% from 2022, according to King Whetstone, director of the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), Northeastern Regional Field Office. Based on conditions as of September 1, yields are expected to average 156.0 bushels per harvested acre, up 16 bushels from the previous year. Area harvested for grain is forecast at 840 thousand acres, unchanged from the previous year.
Soybean production for beans is forecast at 27.4 million bushels, up 8% from 2022. Based on conditions as of September 1, yields are expected to average 49.0 bushels per harvested acre, up 6 bushels from the previous year. Area harvested for beans in Pennsylvania is forecast at 560 thousand acres, down 5% from 2022.
The 2023 Pennsylvania tobacco production is forecast at 12.5 million pounds, down 4% from 2022.
Area harvested, at 4,860 acres, is down 140 acres from the previous year. Yield for the 2023 crop year is forecast at 2,572 pounds per acre, down 32 pounds from last year.