TROY — The Troy wrestling squad accepted 10 forfeits as the Trojans picked up a 60-10 win over visiting Northeast Bradford on Monday.
Northeast actually won both matches that were contested on the mat, but forfeits would be the difference.
NEB’s Dominic Clark earned an 11-1 major decision over Lacey Hinman at 172 pounds. At 285, Kamden Ricci pinned Daniel Samuels in 18 seconds for the Panthers.
Konner Kerr (106), Caleb Schwenk (113), Kenyon Slater (120), Kaleb Robinson (126), Seth Seymour (132), Peyton Bellows (138), Jacob Hinman (145), Jayden Renzo (152), William Steele (160) and Mason Woodward (189) all accepted forfeits for the Trojans.
Troy will visit Wyalusing, while NEB heads to Towanda tonight.
