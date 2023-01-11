Funeral services of Mr. Leo Francis McDonald Jr., age 74, of Dushore, PA, who passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at his home were held from the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA, on Saturday morning, January 7, 2023, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM in St. Basil’s Church, Dushore, PA, with the Rev. Thomas J. Major, his pastor, presiding. Organist was Jeff Johnson with Melanie Lambert as soloist. The eulogy was given by his sister, Sister Ella Mae McDonald M.P.F. The placing of the pall was done by his brother and sister-in-law, Ed and Rita McDonald and his sister, Sister Ella Mae McDonald. Readings were offered by his nephew, Patrick McDonald and Terri Graham. Giftbearers were his brother and sister-in-law, Ed and Rita McDonald, and his nephew and his wife, John and Gretchen McDonald. Interment followed in the adjoining parish cemetery with full military honors by members of the McDermott American Legion Post #452, Mildred, PA, and members of the United States Navy Funeral Honors Detail. A luncheon and time of fellowship and sharing memories was held in St. Francis of Assisi’s Hall following the burial. Friends and family called at the funeral home on Saturday morning, from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM, when a pass in review was held by members of the the McDermott American Legion Post #452, Mildred, PA.
Pallbearers were: nephews John McDonald and Patrick McDonald. And Mike Stavisky, Roy Cox, Jack Nolan, and David Doyle.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Basil’s Church, PO Box 307, Dushore, PA 18614.To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
