(The Center Square) – Gas prices have tended downward nationally, but Pennsylvania drivers continue to pay significantly more for a gallon of gas.
While the average price of gas has fallen to $3.96 per gallon nationally, according to AAA, Pennsylvania drivers can expect to pay $4.29. That’s a more comfortable price than last month’s average of $4.72, but still steeply higher than the $3.29 Pennsylvanians paid a year ago.
The high prices since March have fallen because Americans have shifted their driving habits and demand has decreased, The Center Square previously reported. Drivers avoid making unnecessary trips or combine trips to ease the financial burden at the pump.
Drivers in southwestern Pennsylvania have the most luck: the lowest gas prices cluster in the wider Pittsburgh area. A Citgo in Smithton is the cheapest, according to GasBuddy: motorists can fill up for $3.69 per gallon of unleaded. A handful of other gas stations in and around Pittsburgh were as low as $3.75.
The most pain at the pump hits the Philadelphia area and the northern counties along the New York border.
Philadelphia drivers pay $4.35 a gallon and the suburban counties around them average $4.31, providing little relief unless they take the bus. The rural and sparsely populated northern counties, however, outpace the commonwealth’s biggest city. Potter County has an average price of $4.45 while Bradford, Tioga, and Warren counties average $4.40.
Some of those regional differences come from the price in border states. Gas in Ohio and West Virginia is cheaper, and this competition pushes the price of gas down in southwestern Pennsylvania. Gas is more expensive in New York and New Jersey, however, which doesn’t give counties closer to the border much relief.
Another culprit: the commonwealth’s gas tax. Only California and Illinois have a higher gas tax rate than Pennsylvania’s 58.7 cents, and the state’s reliance on the gas tax to fund infrastructure means that drivers pay more. Other states charge other fees and taxes to be less-reliant on the gas tax, so Pennsylvania’s average price for gas remains above-average.
Prices, however, continue on a downward trend. The national average price has fallen, according to a GasBuddy analysis, and prices are 63.7 cents lower than a month ago. “For the ninth week straight, gas prices have continued to fall, but the streak is at great risk of being broken this week with wholesale gasoline prices having bounced back up some 40 cents per gallon as oil prices have rebounded,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
Demand, though, slightly dropped last week. Domestic oil production also reached its highest level since the pandemic hit: 12.2 million barrels. If production continues its trend and demand slackens, prices could continue to fall.
