Geraldine Anna Brown Gilbert, 96, of Forksville, died Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Dar-Way
Nursing Home, Forksville.
Born June 16, 1925, in Shunk, she was a daughter of the late John L. and Mary A. (Bartlow)
Brown.
Geraldine was a graduate of the former Loyalsock High School, Estella. She was a hard-
working individual who was employed as a sewing machine operator at the former Dushore
Pajama Factory and retired from Dar-Way Nursing Home. In her free time Geraldine enjoyed
sewing, camping and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are two sons, Robert H. (Linda) Gilbert of Forksville, and John E. (Donna) Gilbert of
New Albany; seven grandchildren, W. David (Jennifer) Gilbert, Sarah (Steve) Beers, Anna
Warnick, Regina (Jamie) Crane, Chad (Jen) Gilbert, Theresa Insinger, and Stacy Gilbert; and 11
great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Roger
E. Gilbert; a son, William R. Gilbert; five sisters; and a brother.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Dushore.
