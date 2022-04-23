There is nothing like eight inches of snow to throw a wet blanket, literally, on spring. But I have received relatively few panicked calls. I like to think the reason is that people faced with this sort of problem have called me years ago and remember my advice. But it could also be that people called me years ago and decided that it wasn’t worth the effort because I don’t know what I’m talking about.
To be fair, that latter group may be those who called me after endless questions about what to do with sprouting daffodils and crocus, I gave up telling people that it was no problem, that these plants were used to it. Often they would argue with me, so I started telling people that they had to poke them back into the ground. I don’t do that anymore because some would inexplicably take my advice. I wish that would happen when I suggest mulch or composting.
When the snow melted, the next day, the grass was green. And growing. It’s that time of year, when you need to mow the lawn daily. This results in huge quantities of … mulch.
I don’t use grass clippings for mulch in my decorative beds. It isn’t the prettiest choice. And for most of us, it’s a bit too early to mulch the vegetable garden. But one thing you cannot do is pile it up to wait. It smells terrible and gets yucky. What I do is spread it out on vacant parts of the veg garden as if I were mulching something. Then move it to newly planted crops. Especially onions, which will be going in soon.
Grass clippings as mulch has a side benefit which I have never been able to verify, but it works for me. Grass clippings repel slugs. I swear. At least in my garden. I have tried in vain to find someone who knows more than me to back me up, but without success. No matter. Grass is still a decent mulch.
For some people I know (very well), April is the time to do fall chores. Those who foolishly did them last fall can skip the next paragraphs. It is actually one of my favorite garden chores. I go foot by foot, clearing the winter debris of leaves and twigs and cut off last year’s growth of perennials, being careful not to annoy the baby salamanders, both orange and black, which are everywhere this spring. In most cases new sprouts are at the base, a true joy. Although the hardy hibiscus, those plants with the dinner plate sized flowers, tend to sleep late, so don’t panic if there are no sprouts yet.
Wayward leaves and leftover perennials go into the compost. Remember compost? Remember springs past when you have promised yourself you would start one? Well, now is the time.
But here’s the problem. (There’s always a problem.) It is common knowledge that compost works best when you have brown stuff and green stuff combined. That means carbon and nitrogen, but you don’t really need to know that. Brown and green works.
The old plant material you have just cleared out of the winter weary garden is brown stuff. What you need is something green to mix with it.
Think. Think. What do you have that is green? Right! Grass clippings. Some times – though rarely admittedly – things work out. The perfect mixture and your new compost pile.
So you know what I am going to do now? I’m going to put the snow shovel away.
