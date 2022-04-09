I just read an article asking whether home vegetable gardening saves money. I don’t know why I read it; I already knew the answer. Of course it does. Which costs less: Go to the market and buy a tomato or go into the back yard and pick one? Which costs less: A peck of tomatoes or a pack of tomato seeds?
Admittedly there are some expenses. The author of this article put it at seventy dollars start up cost, but I don’t think he had ever been inside a garden center, certainly didn’t own a spading fork, and no idea where he bought his seeds at five bucks a packet.
A spading fork is the big investment. You can buy them for twenty dollars or less, but don’t. A cheap fork makes a somewhat unpleasant task (though I happen to love spading) even less pleasant. A decent one can be had for around forty, and for the Cadillac of the genus, a stainless steel fork that is a joy to work with, sixty or so.
A spading fork is not a pitch fork. It has four stout tines and a D hand grip. That will do fine for a small garden, which is what you want. The most common mistake neophyte gardeners make is to bite off more than they can spade.
So you don’t need a rototiller, at least not this year. And you don’t need a hoe. You don’t need a watering can; that leads only to bad watering habits. You will need a hose, but you likely already have one. And a hand weeder is a good idea, one with a single blade like a Cape Cod weeder. This is maybe fifty dollars total.
Then there are the expendables, the things you need to buy each season. I normally advise getting a big bag of 5-10-5 dry fertilizer. No telling what that is going to cost this year, but whatever it is, it will be more next week. But for your first small garden, a small box will do.
He prices seeds at five dollars a pack, so he is apparently looking in catalogs. Don’t do that, not this year. Get seeds you need at a local store for half that price. And don’t get fancy with varieties. Varieties your grandmother grew will get you through the first season just fine and provide good eating.
You’ll want some bean seeds because they are so easy and prolific, but don’t get the bush varieties “for small gardens”. Bush beans were developed for commercial growers so they can be harvested all at once. Get pole beans and make some sort of trellis; they produce all season long and you can go out every evening to pick enough for dinner. Maybe a zucchini, but no more than one. Some lettuce. Certainly some radishes. Pass on the kale.
One (of several) error this writer made is that you will be growing everything from those five dollar seeds. Starting tomatoes and peppers from seed and nurturing them indoors on windowsills is a skill. What you need are started plants from a local nursery. Not the big ones already blooming. Not the ones from the big box stores that have discovered that you can double the price if you brand them. A six pack of perfect size plants will cost you less than that familiar name seed packet.
The article projected a six hundred dollar harvest, which I think is maybe optimistic. At least historically, but who knows what fresh vegetables will cost by July. But your savings will certainly be several times more than the money you have invested. And next year it will be even better, since a good spade will last many seasons.
But to me, that isn’t the important part. Food you grow tastes better. There is nothing like eating a tomato still warm from the sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.