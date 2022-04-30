Going to a garden center this time of year is like shopping for groceries when you’re hungry. Everything looks so good. I usually leave with several bags filled with peat moss hiding some brown lump that promises summer beauty, things I never knew I needed. Things I now must make room for. Garden space is finite, but new plants are unlimited. Fortunately factories keep pumping out pots, and increasingly that’s where my new plants go, even plants you generally think of as garden plants.
Last spring I came home with yet another “hardy” gloxinia, or Incarvillea. I’m not sure just where they are hardy, but not in my garden. I’ve tried several over the years and they seldom survive the winter. Last year I picked up another one, and cramped space forced me to do the right thing. I planted it in a pot. It bloomed all summer, a subtly beautiful plant with rosy pink blooms atop elegant ferny foliage.
Last fall I just stuck the pot in the outside cellar bulkhead. An attached garage would work or an enclosed porch. — anyplace where it gets cold, but not quite as cold as outside. I ignored it until a month ago when I saw new sprouts. Then I moved it inside to a sunny window.
Right now I have a gorgeous flowering plant on the kitchen table. This would cost you twenty bucks or more at a florist, and it was nearly effortless. It should bloom through much of the summer on the patio, and next fall I’ll do it all over again.
For years I have been nagging you to try different hardy garden plants in pots if you have any kind of cold storage area. Maybe you have a fear of failure and never tried, but this is a duffer’s plant. Think of the flowers next spring.
This spring I have already bought two plants I don’t need, and there are still several weeks of retail season to go. But I just couldn’t pass up a package of four dwarf cannas for only four bucks. You know cannas, you’ve seen them in public parks — six or seven feet tall, lushly tropical, usually with red flowers. But there are smaller (two to three feet) ones and different colors (yellow, orange, pink).
Dwarf cannas are one of the very best pot plants for a sunny deck.. Put a single tuber in a twelve inch pot or three in a whiskey barrel. They’ll grow quickly and easily into a dramatic focal point and people will think you know something about gardening. All you need to do is water and feed them regularly Don’t skimp on the fertilizer. In fact, if you tend to be forgetful, use a timed release fertilizer that will feed them all season.
After fall frost turns the top into a blackened remnant of its summer sensation, dig the tubers out of the pot (there will be more of them now), put them in a paper bag, and toss them into a cupboard until next spring.
Then there was the Japanese iris, the Higo strain. I’ve grown lesser varieties before, and even they were magnificent — eight inch flowers on 30 inch stems. Breathtaking. But this one was maroon, striped and speckled with creamy white; how could I pass it up. Especially since I know they do well in containers. Of course I had to get one.
Now I’m in a quandary. I really want to grow this in a pot. But it does well in the ground, too. It needs acid soil and likes almost boggy conditions when it’s blooming, but it will get by on less. And I have this wine red and gray border that just cries out for it.
Maybe I’ll go back and get another one.
