Hot hot hot. And wet. And dry. And cold and damp. We’ve had it all. But whatever the weather is as I write this, it will be different by the time you read it. That’s the nature of weather.
Different weather demands different gardening. For example, if it is pouring down rain, that is not a good time to go out and tie up your tomatoes. With gardeners it’s important to remind them of this from time to time.
Drizzle is different. There is no better time to set transplants or plant seeds or move perennials than an overcast day with a sprinkle now and then. There’s no sun stress and the watering-in is taken care of automatically.
When the rain stops, other chores line up to greet you. This is a great time for pulling weeds, for a couple of reasons. First, it probably needs it. A patch of ground that had been bare under a hot sun for weeks you will find has suddenly turned green. Second, they’re easy to pull after a rain, when the ground is all soft. They come out easily, root and all.
A prolonged damp stretch provides the perfect conditions for fungus — blackspot, mildew and rust being the prime offenders. When the sun returns it is time to spray a fungicide. Get the most susceptible plants — roses, phlox, bee balm, hollyhocks.
Lilacs and some azaleas are prone to mildew, a gray powdery coating on the leaves, and the more fastidious can spray them with a fungicide, too. But if you want to minimize your use of chemicals you can ignore them. It will be a bit unsightly, but they’ll survive.
Hot, dry weather presents a whole new set of circumstances, new opportunities to screw things up. Plants need water during a long dry spell, and you have to bring it to them. Such a simple chore, it’s hard to believe how many people do it wrong.
The worst thing you can do is go out every day with a sprinkling can. You wet maybe the top quarter inch of soil. Since roots seek out water, they will concentrate there, when what you want in dry weather is deep roots, growing down where the water supply is more reliable.
You should water once a week, but water thoroughly. If you stand there holding the hose you will run out of patience before you water enough. Take the nozzle off the hose, turn the water to a trickle, and put the hose on the ground near a plant. Then go away; do something else. Half an hour later come back and move the hose to a different plant.
In very hot weather people see me outside flailing around with the hose and accuse me of not following my own advice. But I’m not watering; I’m spraying. In very hot weather a plant in full sun may transpire moisture through its leaves — plant sweat — faster than the roots can replace it. They wilt. Lightly spraying the leaves and the ground around the plant reduces transpiration.
Alternating wet and dry spells are the main cause of the dreaded blossom end rot on tomatoes. A rotting area develops at the stem end of the fruit as it develops. The cure is to keep the ground moisture as even as possible. Mulching and watering during dry spells is the easy side of it. To keep the ground from getting soggy during rainy weather, you need to dig in lots of organic matter to lighten the soil so that it drains well. It’s work, but that first ripe, unblemished tomato is worth it.
People gripe about the rainy weather, about the hot weather. I don’t. I just think: It’s not snow.
