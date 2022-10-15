Fall is the season of changing bulbs. As the nights get nippy and the leaves change color, I head for the basement to change the bulbs in my light garden.
Fluorescent light bulbs normally last for years, and they would in a light garden, too, but they lose intensity over time. If a bulb is giving out only half the light it did when new, our eyes can’t even notice it, but a plant can. Since light and water are their food, cutting light in half is like you cutting your lunch in half. So every fall I change the bulbs, even though they look fine.
That’s why I don’t use those pricey high tech full spectrum plant lights. At twelve bucks a pop, I know I would be sorely pressed to squeeze a second season out of them, and I’d lose what tiny advantage they offered in the first place.
Instead of special plant bulbs I used to tell people to get one warm white and one cool white bulb, and it was simple because they’d say CW or WW on the tube. Then the marketing people got involved.
Now the plain vanilla type bulb sold in discount stores is generally the cool white type, though it usually won’t say so. For the warm white you need to get something called a “Kitchen and Bath” fluorescent bulb. When you put them side by side in the fixture and turn it on, one should look noticeably redder than the other.
These bulbs will work in the 300 dollar light gardens we drool over in catalogs or in the twenty dollar light garden we build at home and which works every bit as well.You can buy a 48 inch shop light just about anyplace for ten to twelve bucks. It will come with two standard bulbs, so get a pack of Kitchen and Bath bulbs and switch one. Save the extra two for next year.
You can hang this with light chain from the basement joists, a ten minute installation. If you want it upstairs it’s a little more expensive and a little more effort. Mount the fixture on a 24 by 48 inch piece of half inch plywood and put legs on it, like a coffee table. You can get a package of 12 inch legs at a home center, but they’re expensive. Or you can make legs of some sort in a dozen different ways, depending on your skill level. Paint the top or cover it with ugly contact paper if it is going to be in some refined room. And paint the underside white to reflect maximum light.
I have always talked about light gardens for starting seeds in spring, and they can’t be beat for that. But they’re also great for houseplants. Small flowering plants like the dreaded African violets love this light and will bloom like they never did on a winter windowsill. It is important to get them as close to the tubes as possible without touching, so shorter plants can be propped up on overturned pots.
Many plants will take on a vibrant leaf color under artificial lights that is never seen in nature. Rex begonias almost glow and fancy leaf geraniums develop the deepest tones.
You know those herbs you put on the kitchen windowsill in fall, determined to add fresh flavor all winter? The ones that are disheveled or dead by January? Grow them under your lights and get the plants you dreamed about.
Light gardens are the perfect place to force spring flowering bulbs. On a window sill the light pulls them to the side and they fall over. But in a light garden they grow straight up like they should.
These are just a few reasons for building a light garden. Build one and you will find plenty more. You’ll probably even find reasons to build a second light garden.
