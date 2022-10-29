This is a good time of year to take a look at the garden, a different look. Now you won’t be distracted by trivial things like ... oh, flowers and such.
If what you see is a flat area with some stubble set in the middle of a larger flat area, you have made one of the most common mistakes in garden design.
A garden needs a frame. Try an experiment. Picture in your mind the most frameless garden possible: a huge wildflower meadow. I’ll bet your mental image shows a distant line of woods, a frame. We put it there instinctively.
But in a home garden we get caught up with close-ups — individual flowers or small groupings — and lose the bigger picture. That’s why now is a good time to check it out.
Buildings make good frames. Many small gardens are tucked snugly into a corner where an addition or garage meets the house. But a garden frame does not have to be complete to be effective. A space might be defined by the house and a barn or garage or a neighbor’s house some distance away. There’s no solid backdrop, but the buildings can anchor the garden in place just the same.
The classic English border is bounded by huge and extensive evergreen hedges. We usually don’t have the space to grow them or the decades to wait. More American would be a line of deciduous shrubs. Lilacs come immediately to mind, but there are many others.
Though a wall of shrubbery behind a perennial border is certainly impressive, the backdrop need not be solid to be effective. Spaced a few feet apart, shrubs and small trees can still define a space while allowing for a distant view, air circulation, and kid traffic.
Where space is at a premium, fastigiate plants are the answer. Not a very good answer, maybe, but I’ve been waiting years for a chance to use that word, and I wasn’t going to pass it up. Fastigiate plants are those that grow straight up in a narrow column, like poplars. There are also several evergreens that have been bred for this habit. Tell your nurseryman you’re looking for something fastigiate and he’ll think you know something.
A more common way to define a space is with a fence. Some people use chain link to enclose a yard to keep animals or children either in or out. Such a fence is both an asset and a liability.
It’s an asset because it provides obvious garden sites, areas that will not be disturbed by traffic. The liability is .. boy, are those things ugly.
The best approach is to cover them completely with something live and growing. Baltic ivy works in shaded areas, roses and clematis in the sun. If all else fails, you can plant Virginia creeper, which will quickly cover the fence, adjacent buildings, telephone poles, cars, and slow moving people.
Fences, though, do not have to be uninterrupted enclosures; one or two sections can be an effective garden prop. Think of the charm of a small front corner planting set off by two sections of split rail at the curb. Or one or two lengths of basket weave can mask an offensive view while providing a garden back drop.
Then there are arbors. I have seen so many arbors poorly placed and planted that it is worthy of a full scale rant. I think I’ll save that for January, when I’m in a dark mood and ready for a good tantrum.
