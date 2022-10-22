I have probably the perfect job. I can go out and putter in the garden for half an hour, then come in and sit down and write for half an hour, back out, back in. Just like my cat.
It works for me, because I quickly get bored with whatever I’m doing. I’m great at starting things, but I . . . um . . .
Anyway, I used to think this was a character flaw. Now I know that it’s a trendy affliction: attention deficit disorder. Whatever it is, October is a great time for it. There are lots of things to do, not particularly taxing, all of short duration.
My cherished clivia need preparation to come inside. During summer they benefit from the yin and yang of the outdoor insects, good bugs eating bad bugs to achieve a healthy balance. For some reason the good bugs stay outside when I bring the plants in, but the bad bugs come in, hide for a few weeks, and begin eating the plant. In the case of clivia, mealy bugs hide deep in the base of the leathery leaves. I’ve found that Triazicide, a generous spraying to drip down into the base, is the best insecticide to hold them at bay,
Frost finally hit the dahlias. This used to be the signal for a long and painstaking process. I’d dig up the tubers, carefully clean all the soil off, dry them in the sun, dip ‘em in an antitranspirant, and carefully pack them in plastic bags with vermiculite or wood shavings.
No more. Now I just dig up the roots and toss them, soil and all, into a box, which gets stuck into a dark corner of the basement. Not only is it easier, but my survival rate has gone up.
Tuberous begonias, though, cannot be treated so cavalierly. I cut the soggy frosted foliage off a couple of inches above the tuber and carefully brush the soil off. The best tool for this is an obscure kitchen utensil called a mushroom brush; you can find them in a good kitchen supply store.
The tubers are set out on a table for a few days, until the stem stub easily snaps off. Then it’s a dip in Wilt-Pruf, another day of drying. Finally they go into sandwich bags with some vermiculite. The books say to use peat moss for packing, but I find that it causes them to rot.
Pulling dead annuals on an October afternoon gives me a nice half hour outside. With some I save the seeds for next year.
Castor been seeds take a little work. I pick the burrs, rub off the outside layer and break each burr into its three seed chambers. Then they dry for a few weeks, until the shell splits open. Even then, though, it can be a battle getting the seed out. The easiest way I’ve found is to clip the very tip off the shell; then it just falls apart, revealing the seed. Seeds are stored in a jar with a label clearly stating that THEY ARE POISONOUS.
When the dahlias and annuals are gone, there is bare ground, a magnet for weeds. Isn’t it amazing — here are plants that will sprout, grow, even bloom in the dead of winter, and we don’t want them. A sprinkling of Preen over the freshly raked soil keeps the problem to a minimum until it’s time to plant again in the spring.
I don’t do all of this at once, of course. I dig a few dahlias, write a few paragraphs, clean a few begonias, write a few paragraphs. And if you’ll excuse me now, it’s time to pull a few dead annuals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.