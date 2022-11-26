What an autumn it has been! We’ve had the cold snaps plants need to warn them of harder times to come. But they have been punctuated by wonderful warm spells that call us to come out and play.
The result of this is that I have all my fall clean-up done — even the arcane stuff that I preach about but never really do myself. I started to worry about what I’d do to keep busy next March, which is when I usually do my fall clean-up. Maybe I’ll be able to get the Christmas decorations down.
But as it turned out, March wasn’t my problem. As I was still digesting turkey, the South sent another warm air mass to befuddle us. And I just had to get outside again.
I did some recreational spading. Fall spading is the sort of chore that is less than critical for the garden, but it is not altogether wasted effort. You bring weed seeds to the surface, where they will germinate and be destroyed by the spring spading. You won’t get all of them, of course, or even most of them, but it’s that many you don’t have to contend with next June.
While I was spading, I stumbled across a lost lode of potatoes that I must have missed in August. They were the little fingerlings, yellow fleshed, noticeably superior for salads and pan frying. (We have actually had guests remark on the potatoes in a potato salad.) Desperate for something constructive to do, I planted them. We forget that potatoes are fairly hardy. If you ever grew them, you know that you had sprouts coming up the next year from leftover nubbins that slipped through the tines of the digging fork.
Large seed potatoes that have to be cut, or damaged potatoes will probably rot, but small, whole potatoes will give you an extra early crop next year. Besides, what else is there to do with those nubbins in the bottom of the basket.
I mowed the lawn. Remember that little patch of grass I have doted over? You should see it. While the rest of the grass, basically shorn pasture, already has that ratty look of mid-winter, this new section is still lush emerald green. The bad news is that it’s so vigorous that it hasn’t stopped growing yet. I know I tell you to set your mower on high, but the last mowing should be really short. So I gave my new lawn a crew cut, which also picked up the last few leaves.
There is probably no better time to divide perennials. I dug up a hosta that had already been targeted for next spring and attacked it with a huge butcher knife, eventually getting it hacked into four quarters. I think a chain saw might have worked better, but I eventually got through the clump. I dumped a generous pile of ground bark mulch, chopped leaves, and 5-10-10 fertilizer on the empty spot and spaded it in before replanting one of the hosta pieces.
Then it occurred to me that I had no idea what I was going to do with the remaining hunks of hosta. I might give them to someone, but no one I know is fool enough to go out and plant it in December. Or I might put them someplace else in my yard, but I didn’t know where and couldn’t just leave them lying there while I decided, since my decision making process would certainly last longer than the good weather.
So I tunneled back into the garden shed and liberated three of those large, black nursery containers piled in the back corner. Potted up and buried to the rim in the empty vegetable garden, the hosta will survive till next April, by which time I may have figured out what to do with them.
Soon the temperatures will drop again. But if we get another warm spell, I’ll be out there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.