The column today is not about mulch. You can read it without fear of being preached at. No sermon regarding mulch’s benefits — how it preserves moisture and keeps soil temperatures stable. None of that. Nothing today about how mulch improves the soil by adding organic matter over the years and how it keeps down weeds. Nothing like that.
Besides, there are other ways to keep down weeds. The hoe, for example. The hoe was originally invented to provide an argument in favor of mulch, but I’m not going to get into that today.
For the life of me, I do not understand why you can still walk into a store and see racks of traditional hoes for sale. I can’t imagine who buys them.
If you’re driven to hoe, because of some trauma in youth or sweet memories of Depression era movies, at least use a shuffle hoe or stirrup hoe, two different names for the same thing. It’s shaped like ... well, I’ll let you guess. Put it on the ground, push and pull it, and it will clear three times the territory of the traditional back breaker.
Every two or three years, spring brings forth a new innovation, a long handled muscle-powered tool that will make weeds disappear like magic.
A few years ago the garden weasel came on the scene. Looking like some obscene medieval torture device whose purpose I wouldn’t even want to guess at, it is pushed across the surface and breaks up the soil, thus killing the weeds. At least, that’s the theory. I have one (I’ll buy anything flashy in a hardware store), and it does break up the soil surface. So it’s good for when you get a crust on clay soil after a rain. But does it kill weeds? Some, but not all. And you have to use it every few days, unlike mulch, which you only apply once in spring. Oops, sorry. The readers will disregard that last remark.
Last year’s offering is another wicked looking device with a catchy name, which I forget. I haven’t tried it, but on the commercials they punch it into the ground, twist, move on, punch, twist. Sounds like work to me, a lot harder than ... well, never mind.
Pre-emergence herbicides are chemical ways to prevent weeds from sprouting in the first place. Obviously they have to be used before the weeds sprout, which is about now. These products are particularly useful in lawns (where you can’t very well use you know what) to avoid later problems with crabgrass. In fact, just to be safe, I use a pre-emergent herbicides in my garden under the ... I mean, just before I ... Well, I use them.
Pre-emergence herbicides do not work on all seeds, which is both a disadvantage and an advantage. Unaffected weed seeds can still germinate, so it’s not as effective as ... um, some other methods. On the other hand, some brands do not work on carrot seeds, which means you can treat areas where you grow carrots, reducing one of the most miserable chores in gardening: weeding the carrot patch.
Soil solarization works pretty well at killing weeds and weed seeds. Organic gardeners love it. In June, after the sun gets really warm, cover the area you want to solarize with clear plastic, tucking the edges under the soil. Leave it on for several weeks to cook the soil. The obvious problem here is that you cannot plant in that area this season, at least not until late in the season. But it is effective where you have a serious problem with several years accumulation of weed seeds lurking in the top of the soil.
There you have it. Three methods of battling weeds. And as I promised, I got through it without lecturing you on the very best method.
