If the ghost of Christmases past is the ghost of dead poinsettias, I have good news for you. This year you don’t have to kill your poinsettia. There are other holiday plants you can kill instead.
Take cyclamen, for instance. It is an elegant windowsill plant with dozens of graceful blossoms floating above attractive foliage. Best of all, it’s even easier to kill than poinsettias.
Cyclamen wants bright light and cool, even cold temperatures. Put it in a warm room in a dim corner and it will succumb shortly after the holidays. Just to make sure, keep it soggy instead of the slightly dry soil it prefers. You can throw the bedraggled remains out with the Christmas tree without guilt.
If you manage to keep it alive, it will get miffed and pretend to die anyway. Cyclamen is a bulb with a dormant or semi-dormant period after it blooms. Ignore it, leave it dry, and it may deign to come back. Put it in a shady spot outside in summer. Just before frost, bring it inside to a bright, cool windowsill. It may reward you with a blossom or two. Or it may not. But it isn’t a bad foliage plant.
Amaryllis were put on this Earth just to show what lengths some will go to to kill a holiday plant. I know people who actually cut the leaves off. Then they wonder why it doesn’t thrive.
Unless you take such drastic measures to kill it, an amaryllis can go on for years, getting better every season. It isn’t difficult at all, but you do have to do it right.
After the flower fades, cut it off. Keep the amaryllis growing like any houseplant in a sunny window. When the weather warms, put it outside; feed and water so it grows strong.
In fall, bring it back inside. And here’s the important part: Don’t cut the leaves off. Put the pot in an out of the way corner, stop watering, and let the leaves die back naturally. When they are brown and papery dry, they will come off with a light tug. The carbohydrate energy from the green leaves has gone down into the bulb. After a few weeks, a bud will appear. Start watering. Then do the cycle all over again next year.
Supermarkets and megamarts often sell a baby Norfolk Island pine, sometimes decorated, in a pot. Horticulturists and marketing experts have searched for years for an evergreen even more finicky, but they haven’t found one yet.
In the South these trees grow into hundred foot giants, surely one of the most graceful conifers on the planet. They won’t do that in your house, though, and they certainly won’t do it in your yard, since they aren’t hardy here. If you want to see what they’re supposed to look like, you’ll need to drive a thousand miles. And when you get there, don’t stand underneath; they drop fifteen pound cones.
Inside they like moderately cool temperatures, bright light, high humidity, and light watering. If you can keep the spider mites away from it until summer, you can put it outside and water more generously. But my bet is that by June it will look so decrepit you’ll be glad to be rid of it.
Then there are mums and miniature roses. Let’s be honest; these plants just hate it indoors. If you do somehow manage to keep them alive until the ground thaws, plant them out as soon as possible. Maybe they’ll survive. Or you can save yourself some trouble and just throw them out now.
Whatever you grow and kill, always remember my dictum: Save the pot. Pile it out in the garage with all the other empties.
