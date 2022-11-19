Bulbs pour into the stores in September, and the magazine articles tell you to shop early for the best selection. Nonsense. Now is the time to shop for bulbs, when all the common ones are gone and the rest, many with names you’ve never heard before, are half price or less.
I’m don’t know what bulbs might be left over in your store, but that doesn’t matter. Grab whatever is available and cheap, even if you don’t know what it is. The great pleasure is planting some lump in November and being surprised at what pops up next spring.
Don’t say there isn’t any room in your garden. There is always room for a few more bulbs, especially this late in the season when most of the bulbs left are little ones that make little flowers.
Here is where I usually nag you about soil preparation, but I’m not going to do that today. OK, it would be nice if you worked in some organic matter, but you don’t absolutely have to. Not if it is going to put you off from planting some bargain bulbs.
This is one — perhaps the only one — place where you might want to use a dibble. A dibble is a pointed stick. Fancy catalogs call it a dibble and charge twenty five bucks for it, but it’s still a pointed stick. You shove it in the ground to make a hole. It doesn’t work very well.
The As-Seen-On-TV folks have those earth augers you can put on a portable drill. I always thought those were the dumbest idea in marketing. What kind of fool would buy those things. (Yes, of course I have one.) If your soil is so bad that you need a power drill to make a hole, how well do you think plants are going to like it?
Small bulbs like well prepared soil just like any other plants, but unlike other plants, which will die, small spring bulbs will survive. Sometimes. As long as it isn’t soggy.
It has to do with their life cycle. Most of them come from climates that have dry summers and often lean soil. That’s why they developed the habit of blooming quickly in spring and then going back to sleep for the summer.
That makes them perfect for some places where other plants are not happy. For instance, under trees and shrubs where there is root competition. I can tell you that when a petunia tries to compete with an eighty foot maple tree, the maple tree usually wins.
But early bulbs grow and bloom and die back before the maple leafs out and starts sucking the water and nutrients out of the soil. It’s the same with those evergreen shrubs, whatever they are, along the front of the foundation.
Because the ground in these areas is usually full of roots, a sharp stick or a power drill starts looking like a sensible gardening tool. I should tell you to take a spade and fight your way through the tangle, but I know when I’m wasting my breath.
Whatever you do, don’t — absolutely do not! — plant them in a row in front of the foundation shrubs. Plant them in a clump, only an inch or two apart. You won’t even notice these small flowers if they are spaced out in a line, but a clump of snow drops or species crocus or, my personal favorite, pushkinia are an absolute joy as the snow melts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.