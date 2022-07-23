A friend, an avid gardener, worked at a local nursery. I had given her some less common plants for her own extensive garden. When I mentioned that I had always wanted a magnolia, and the nursery didn’t have them, she said she did and I could have it. All I had to do was dig it up, which I was happy to do. A little less happy when I had shovel in hand, but I got my magnolia.
I got it just in time. It had been in the ground long enough for roots to expand into surrounding soil but was still only about three feet tall. That was three or four years ago. Now she (her name is Jane) is over twelve feet tall and aflame (well, if flames were pink) with large blossoms in spring.
Recently I was clearing out few weeds underneath – OK, a LOT of weeds underneath – and uncovered a small branch that had leaned down and rooted. I have a neurotic compulsion to multiply plants that I have no good use for. So I trimmed it, dug it, potted it, watered it, and set it in the shade.
A sprout dug out like this usually has more top growth than root growth and needs TLC. So the top growth gets trimmed to something the reduced roots can handle, though it may need to struggle. That’s why before I even excavated it I cut the top back by half.
The major offender for root stress is leaves, so I plucked off all but seven of them. Don’t go all OCD on me. Seven is not a magic number. It could be eight, or six, or whatever. And magnolias have pretty big leaves, so each of the seven – was it seven? – were trimmed to half their size.
A little over a week later all seven leaves turned brown and fell off. A gardener less experienced with dead plants than me might give up and throw it out. Not me. Not yet. Many plants under stress will just drop the stressor, rest for a while, and try again. I’ll wait a couple of months. At least.
If you have something you’d like more of, but it isn’t cooperating by dropping a branch onto the ground, you can help it. Bend a branch to the ground, scrape off an inch or so of bark, put it on the soil, and put a rock on it to keep it there. Wait.
Many plants are much more obliging than magnolias and much easier to duplicate. Plants like lilacs send out runners. You can just let them run and form a bigger clump of lilacs. Or you can dig them up and make another clump of lilacs. The process is the same as the magnolia but the results are more assured.
My favorite lilac is Miss Kim, a dwarf shrub that grows only head high. It blooms a couple of weeks earlier than the French lilacs and, believe it or not, has a stronger and sweeter aroma. Step outside on a May morning and you can tell that Miss Kim had started blooming. Four or five years ago I crawled underneath and potted up several new plants which now have new homes. It looks like it needs it again. Next spring.
Some plants make it easier still. I recently saw Lady’s Mantle in a nursery for almost ten bucks. Each. I have a couple of six packs of them.
Lady’s Mantle (Alchemilla mollis) is an unappreciated plant; it should be in every garden. Velvety forest green leaves with frilly edges catch drops of rainwater and hold them shimmering on the leaf. In spring and early summer it covers itself with delicate chartreuse flowers that are perfect fillers for spring bouquets. And it wanders around the garden by itself. Every spring I find thumbnail size seedlings around the plant which I put in six packs. I don’t know why. If I did, it wouldn’t be an neurotic compulsion.
