No one will be surprised when I say I am running a bit behind this spring. Every spring is different, but that one thing remains the same. A major part of the problem is that before I do anything there are five different things that need to be done before I can.
Not on that list of five things is the bindweed, which is already half way up some shrubs and crawling across the ground looking for something else to attack. If I wait until tomorrow, it will be three feet further up. So while tomatoes remain in their packs, I am pulling out several tubs of bindweed destined for compost.
Which brings up another interruption. My compost bin is full. More than full. I need to pull the frame off and set it up in the next spot. New problem. The next spot still has a pile of old compost waiting to be sifted to add to potting soil. My list of things that need to be done before anything useful has grown to seven.
Sifting compost is the only boring and tedious job that I almost enjoy. I built a frame with quarter inch hardware cloth that fits over a large plastic garden cart. I plug in the ear buds, put on relaxing Kristin Chenoweth, and sift and drift away. As with any tedious job, the joy is in the finished product, a rich fluffy stuff that you just have to run your hands through.
So there it is, and I can’t resist the temptation to mix up a batch of potting soil, even though it isn’t on my list of things to do or even the list of things to do before I get to the list of things to do. I have never been terribly regimented.
I make up one of those rope handled tubs at a time, and my recipe is simple. One third compost, one third pine bark mulch (the good stuff), and one third last year’s potting soil. I throw in a handful of Osmocote time release fertilizer, but I still use liquid plant food on a regular basis. And as long as it is ready, I might as well pot up some of my plant purchases from the last several weeks.
But enough dithering. Time to get back to my list of things that should have been done in late April. Time to plant a couple dozen dahlias. But before I can do that … I need to get the beds ready. I need to pull out waist high weeds and put them in the compost pile. As soon as the compost pile is ready. Then I need to spade the beds, spading in the granular 5-10-10 fertilizer. And I need to round up my collection of concrete reinforcing wire tomato cages, which I use for dahlias, and untangle the bind weed that has found most of them. Actually planting the tubers in the ground is the easiest part of it.
Then the potatoes. I don’t feel too bad about delaying those because I already have two potato patches knee high from nubbins I missed last fall. But I don’t remember exactly what was there – Yukon Gold, Gold Rush, German Butterball, or fingerling. I’ll plant new ones, and they’ll be late, but still delicious.
Decades ago I learned something from being late. I planted some melons in early May, then some more in early June. The late planted ones quickly outpaced the ones from a month earlier. They really resent the May soil which is warm but not warm enough. Tomatoes and particularly peppers are the same way. So save this story, and if your spouse accuses you of procrastinating, which I understand some are wont to do, use it. You’re welcome.
