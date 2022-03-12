The Rites of Spring have begun despite the view out my window showing three or four inches of snow with more on the way. That is outside. I am inside, where spring really does begin. We are about to spring forward following the old mnemonic Spring Forward/ Fall Back. Or at my age, Spring Forward/ Fall Down. The first subtle sign of impending spring came from the cats. Their dense winter coats began covering clothes and carpets. To call it shedding is inadequate. I don’t understand how they know. It must have something to do with the day length. It certainly isn’t because of warmer temperatures, not this year. In any event, they know. So do my plants. They are thirsty. I hold way back on watering during the winter months and always get caught off guard when they start to wake up. Some don’t wake up. This is surely a sun thing, though I am not sure whether the sun shines longer, half the day now that the equinox is here, or that it is noticeably stronger. Our dog and two cats argue over any spot of sunshine, and the plants reach out to it. They have all turned to face the windows, turning their backs on the room. So one spring job is turning them all around. And again in a week or two. But best of all, they are growing! A close look shows tiny new buds, sometimes in the axils, sometimes at the tips. They have been dormant since fall, so I have not fed them, but now they are hungry as well as thirsty. Time for a light breakfast. I mix up a half strength fertilizer high in nitrogen like the current version of MiracleGro, though the same formula is available in cheaper brands, which you know I buy. When sprouts appear in the axils, the point where a leaf stem or small branch joins a larger branch, the plant is telling you it is time for pruning. Mine are looking lanky and decrepit anyway and I need to cut the ugly stuff off. Snip just above a strong bud. Some plants, like geraniums, want a severe makeover, cutting back half the top growth. My wife just handed (a nice word for what she did) me a grocery bag and said, “Do you want this?” With some trepidation I looked inside and saw what looked like a plate of plain spaghetti. Closer look revealed a bunch of wildly sprouted potato nubbins. Yes, I want those! Sprouted left over potatoes can be planted. In some years I have my potatoes in the ground about now, but not this year. Too cold. So as soon as the snow melts, I’ll go out and plant a thermometer. There are special soil thermometers available at ten times the price of the dollar store (now $1.25 store but they haven’t changed the name) thermometer that works just as well. Put it in the ground so the bulb is six or eight inches below the surface. As soon as the temperature hits 45 degrees, it’s time to put those potatoes in. It will need another 20 degrees before I think about tomatoes. My fish are inside. The books say they can stay out in winter, but you know what I think of The Books. (Except mine, of course.) They spend the winter inside watching TV. But the time is coming for one of my least favorite spring chores: cleaning my lily puddle. I’ll do that as soon as the ice melts. I scoop the gook out of the bottom and pour it into bottles. Free fertilizer for my container plants once they move outside, which is still a ways down the road. These are all the antipasto of spring gardening, tasty but not satisfying. But before we know it, the main course will be served. We may be shivering, but it is gardening season.
