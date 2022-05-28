One of the wonderful things that email does is put you in touch with people you would otherwise never talk to. I have had conversations with a socialist radical, a Jeopardy grand champion, an expert on Australian flora, recognized authorities on the English language (was actually quoted by Safire in the New York Times, arguably the high point of my life), Mark Twain scholars, and relatives so distant you could marry them with impunity.
Recently I connected with a first cousin once removed (took me 40 minutes just to calculate that) who had some gardening questions. He wanted solutions that didn’t involve nasty chemicals. Turns out he’s not only a relative, but also an organic gardener, two black marks. But he is also a college professor, which means that unlike many organic gardeners he is presumably rational, and I am gradually persuading him by logic that would slide off a zealot like bacon off Teflon.
Organic gardeners generally are not swayed by reason. That is because organic gardening is a religion, not a science. In science you assemble facts, assess them, and reach a conclusion, in that order. In a religious system, you first reach a conclusion, then you wrestle the facts into compliance. I do not mean that cynically. It’s called faith. Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen. And in spiritual matters, it works. It is less compelling in the garden.
Organic gardeners start with the premise that if it is made in a factory, it’s bad. Only natural processes are good. Real easy — factory, bad; nature, good. No tedious thinking required.
Roundup has been in the news and is a great case study. Roundup is a weed killer, low toxicity, doesn’t run off, breaks down into harmless components, used widely for decades. Organic gardeners hate it, partly because it’s made by Monsanto, the bete noire of the Earth shoe set.
The dogmatists prefer to use solarization to kill the weeds’ seeds. Put a piece of clear plastic over the soil for a few weeks and let the sun cook it into sterility. The problem with that is that it kills everything, including all the beneficial soil microorganisms. Roundup is actually much kinder.
Then there is fertilizer. OGs favor manure, a substance called by a less stately name in other venues. They will rhapsodize about the wonderful qualities of ... you know ... and damn the clean, cheap 5-10-5 that most of us use. But before a plant can use that stuff that falls out of a horse it must be converted by soil microorganisms (if they haven’t killed them all) into exactly the chemicals in the bag.
My cousin lives on Long Island, a strange milieu for a would-be Thoreauvian, and he countered with horror stories of environmental outrage, some real, some perceived. But normally excess should call for education and reform, not prohibition (the anti-gun lobby notwithstanding). He would not ban cars to stop the mayhem on the Long Island Expressway; he would promote better driving. That is too complex for the organic chic. Their motto is Cogito cogito — I think I think.
At its core the organic movement is defined not so much by what it embraces as by what it rejects. Like Rousseau, they feel that society has become too complex for them and yearn for the homestead and quarter section, natural fabrics and kerosene-powered laptops. And the visceral hatred of Big Business brewed in the sixties lingers in aging hippies as a vague distrust of chemical companies.
For those of you who, like me, had a job in the sixties and wore boots instead of sandals, I ask you to treat the Earth with care and respect and good common sense. And for those holdovers from the Love Generation ... the Japanese beetles will arrive shortly.
