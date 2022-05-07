I do not leave the house on New Year’s Eve. It is called amateurs night for a reason, and it is dangerous. Similarly Mothers Day is a different sort of amateurs day for much the same reason. Both can involve serious injury, even death, to people in the first instance, to plants in the second.
Hydrangeas are a Mothers Day plant that elicits the most questions. The first is, ‘Is my Mothers Day hydrangea hardy?” The answer is maybe yes, maybe no. Some are bred for greenhouse growing only, some are hardy. There are two ways to find out. If it comes with a tag that gives the variety name, Google it. If it doesn’t, and it probably doesn’t, plant it outside. If it is still alive next spring, it is hardy.
The second question I often get is, “Why doesn’t my outdoor hydrangea bloom?” This is actually related to the first. Some hydrangeas are root hardy. That is, the plant will grow and leaf out again next spring, maybe even vigorously. But they are not bud hardy. The plant survives winter but the buds do not. To find out, see the answer to the first question.
Similar questions arise when the gift plant is flowering spring bulbs. People constantly ask me whether they can plant them outside. Of course you can. As soon as the blooms fade, dig a hole and put them in the ground. They may or may not bloom again, but what else can you do with them.
Tulips are problematic. Most are short lived to begin with. Exceptions are the species tulips, but they are seldom featured for Mothers Day gifts. And Darwin hybrids can live for years if treated right, which means good soil and early spring feeding, but like hydrangeas, the variety is seldom listed on the tag. But put them in the ground instead of the garbage.
Daffodils are different. Definitely plant them outside. And they will live and bloom forever. Decades ago we lived near a commercial greenhouse that forced daffodils for the cut flower trade. After they bloomed, they had no use for the bulbs, so I collected them and planted them along the back roads. Many are still there in spring with zero care or effort.
There are some small bulbs – grape hyacinths, Dutch iris, dwarf daffodils – that are sometimes added to a mixed dish of forced bulbs. Like daffodils, these want to be planted outside and will bloom for years, decades in the case of grape hyacinths. Regular full sized hyacinths not so much.
If you are very lucky, maybe someone gave you an azalea. Azaleas have that annoying quality like hydrangeas in that you don’t know for sure whether they are hardy. But it doesn’t matter, because you don’t plant them out. Not quite.
Potted azaleas will bloom again if you treat them right. There is some small effort involved, and if that troubles you, go to answer number one in the hydrangea section.
Otherwise put the pot outside this summer in bright light but avoid direct afternoon sun. Feed them occasionally with liquid plant food; they will grow larger. Let them catch a frost or two. Then comes the tricky part. They want to spend the first part of the winter in a cold but not freezing, at least not for any length of time, spot. An attached garage works, or an enclosed but unheated porch. Any place you would not want to spend a lot of time in January without a jacket.
In late January, bring it into the house, preferably to a cooler spot at first. Buds will swell and open, making an even better display that when you got it.
If you got an Easter lily, it is probably looking pretty sorry now. It wants be in the ground. Period.
