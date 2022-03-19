It is time to bring out the bottles and bags. Though the swarms of Japanese beetles are three months away and crabgrass seed still sleeps, there are things to be sprayed and spread in this earliest part of spring to make the rest of the season a little less annoying.
For instance, last summer I discovered a bad case of scale on a flowering almond tree, and though I did what I could then, this is the time of year to really attack the problem. While the tree is still dormant but daytime temperatures are popping up above 40 degrees, I can spray with dormant oil. This will suffocate the little devils and reduce, maybe even end the problem. Best of all, though it is a spray, it is acceptable to the most organic of gardeners.
Dormant oil should also be applied to fruit trees. They’ll need more attention and different sprays later in the season, but you need to get started before the buds open.
It is never too early to start worrying about crab grass. It may be too early to do anything, but you can worry about it. Hundreds of thousands of seeds lie in wait, and as soon as we get a few days of 60 degree soil temperature they will be up and running. The easiest way to prevent a July obsessed with crab grass is to prevent the seeds from germinating in the first place.
Different kinds of pre-emergence herbicides require different timing. It may be a little early to put down the brand you use, but it’s not too early for a trip to the garden center to pick up a bag. That will give you plenty of time to read the label.
As long as they’re spreading chemicals on the lawn, many people like to put down something to kill off the grubs. You can do that. It won’t hurt, might even kill a few of them. But the best time for that sort of thing is fall, when the grubs are still small and more susceptible to the insecticide.
Organic gardeners tout milky spore to control Japanese beetle grubs, and it works. Sometimes. But there are a few things you should know about this cure. First, milky sport is a bacteria, a living organism, and it is only marginally hardy in Zone 5. It may die over the winter. This is a problem, since it needs to build up over several years for effective control. And finally, you may get no control at all unless you have a high population of grubs, since the bacteria will have little to feed on and may die out. So do what makes you feel good, but I prefer chemicals.
I don’t know what kind of worm will be chewing on my trees this spring, but I have no doubt that something will show up. Tree buds are swelling now, and as soon as baby leaves form the worms will come for them. I’ll be watching. I’ll be watching real close. As soon as I see the little quarter inch critters I’ll run for my sprayer. They’re much easier to kill when they’re very small. This is particularly true if you use Bt. Though this is a very safe insecticide, even approved by organic growers, it has little effect once they get an inch long.
It has been a good winter for weeds. Aren’t they all? Chickwee grows even in the cold, and it has. Large areas of the garden were carpeted in green for St. Patrick’s Day. I’ll dig out the small colonies, but Roundup will kill the major infestations. After they die back, you can just roll the stuff back like a rug.
Some weeds will wait for warmer weather to start growing, and the Roundup will wait in the bottle for them. It works only on actively growing plants, so it would be a waste to spray it on dormant material.
Spraying isn’t the most enjoyable part of gardening, but in early April anything you can do outside can pass for fun. And if you do the right things, there will be more time for real fun later.
