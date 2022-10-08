Generally the proper time for pruning, especially careful and tedious pruning, is whenever you have the time to do it and have absolutely nothing better to do. Like a nice sunny day in November.
Experts dwell on just why you should prune some particular plant in ... say, March and not in June or October, giving perfectly logical reasons. And people who like rules take that to mean that you must prune in March and that you may not prune in October. “Slightly better” and “not quite as good” take on a digital certainty: March, yes; October, no: Simple enough for even a gardener to understand.
Truth is that, with some obscure exceptions, most plants can be pruned when it is convenient to you, not necessarily to the plant. A classic example is grapes. Vintners prune grapes in winter. Why? Because that’s when they have the time to do it.
There are some exceptions, and one sits shaggy outside right now. I have a small hedge of boxwood. I planted it as a learning experience and just to prove I could do it. It backs my lily puddle, three feet high, 12 feet long, and pruned to a fare-thee-well. After I planted it and tamed it, I grew rather fond of it, so it stays.
Most hedges should not be sheared in late summer. Shearing makes it send out new growth, new growth that will not fully harden off before serious cold arrives and kills off the soft new sprouts. But by November our Northeast climate has pounded some sense into it. It can be pruned to look good through the winter and trusted not to send out new growth until warm breezes blow again.
At first I pruned with a decent pair of hedge clippers. They now sit w-a-a-a-y back in the garden shed, because I found a much better tool. Well, easier at least: a battery powered trimmer. Some seriously obsessive types run a string along the top edge as a guide. I eyeball it. I figure anyone who looks at it won’t have a string, so why should I.
That gets me out on a nice November day. And while I was out, I did anothe job that shouldn’t be done in late summer, fertilizing. Just like shearing, feeding shrubs in August can cause them to put out new growth But November feeding is good. The fertilizer will just wait until the ground warms up and be there when the plant is ready to grow.
I use granular 5-10-5. I use granular 5-10-5 for just about everything. It’s cheap, and it does the job. You can even scatter some on your lawn. You don’t want normal high nitrogen lawn food, but the phosphorus in common garden fertilizer will give the roots a good start next April.
I have a couple of special shrubs that, despite my best efforts, have grown into adulthood. One is a variegated daphne which has grown to be about the size of our kitchen. The other is a chamaecyparis named ‘Snow,’ twice the size it is supposed to be, but in a space the experts said I needed.
Both need to be reduced in size, but I don’t want to spoil their beauty and have them end up looking like Medusa on a gad hair day.
Properly pruned, a shrub should look as if it hasn’t been pruned. That means you can’t sheer them. You do it one stem at a time. I follow each stem back to a point where two healthy buds are waiting and carefully snip just above them. I do that hundreds of times.
It takes time. A lot of time. The kind of time you have in November.
